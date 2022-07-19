Neha Dhupia Lives It Up In The Maldives!

Don't you love going on a holiday?
Bollywood stars love it too!
And they are recording their travels with lovely pictures on social media.
Neha Dhupia enjoys a pink pool ride in the Maldives.
Vicky Kaushal takes a break from Katrina Kaif's fun birthday celebrations -- they are in the Maldives as well -- to take in the breathtaking view.
Ileana D'Cruz, who was part of the celebration, wonders, 'Did you even go on a beach holiday if you didn’t take a selfie in a bikini???'
Mithila Palkar loves the view at Sausalito, California.
Gul Panag cycles through the Gata Loops, which has 21 hairpin turns, on the Manali-Leh highway.
Pooja Hegde and her father Manjunath Hegde explore the Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England.
Meezaan sends a postcard from Switzerland.
Arslan Goni and Sussanne Khan holiday in Malibu.
A R Rahman prepares for a concert in Los Angeles.
Is anyone home, wonders Sayani Gupta in Rome.
It's a 'yellow' farewell -- Boman Irani, his family and friends bid goodbye to the UK.