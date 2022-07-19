News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Neha Dhupia Lives It Up In The Maldives!

Neha Dhupia Lives It Up In The Maldives!

By Rediff Movies
July 19, 2022 17:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Don't you love going on a holiday?

Bollywood stars love it too!

And they are recording their travels with lovely pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia enjoys a pink pool ride in the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal takes a break from Katrina Kaif's fun birthday celebrations -- they are in the Maldives as well -- to take in the breathtaking view.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

Ileana D'Cruz, who was part of the celebration, wonders, 'Did you even go on a beach holiday if you didn’t take a selfie in a bikini???'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar loves the view at Sausalito, California.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

Gul Panag cycles through the Gata Loops, which has 21 hairpin turns, on the Manali-Leh highway.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde and her father Manjunath Hegde explore the Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meezaan/Instagram

Meezaan sends a postcard from Switzerland.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sussanne Khan/Instagram

Arslan Goni and Sussanne Khan holiday in Malibu.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy A R Rahman/Instagram

A R Rahman prepares for a concert in Los Angeles.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Is anyone home, wonders Sayani Gupta in Rome.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Boman Irani/Instagram

It's a 'yellow' farewell -- Boman Irani, his family and friends bid goodbye to the UK.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
INSIDE Katrina's BEACH BIRTHDAY Party!
INSIDE Katrina's BEACH BIRTHDAY Party!
'Life Is Beautiful,' says Kareena
'Life Is Beautiful,' says Kareena
Varun-Janhvi go Bawaal in Poland!
Varun-Janhvi go Bawaal in Poland!
Sundar wants to learn from Anderson at Lancashire
Sundar wants to learn from Anderson at Lancashire
Former SC judge Saran appointed BCCI ethics officer
Former SC judge Saran appointed BCCI ethics officer
Would You Try This BOLD Bikini Trend?
Would You Try This BOLD Bikini Trend?
Haryana DSP mowed down during illegal mining check
Haryana DSP mowed down during illegal mining check

More like this

Mira Has Her Eyes on Shahid!

Mira Has Her Eyes on Shahid!

'Anxiousness 'hoti hai'

'Anxiousness 'hoti hai'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances