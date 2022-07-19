Manushi joins John in Tehran!

Jacqueline looks stunning... Kalki's phone keeps her busy... Esha meets Basanti and Dhanno...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar joins John Abraham in Dinesh Vijan's Tehran and updates us: 'Super excited to join the one & only @thejohnabraham on #Tehran. This journey is going to be really special!'

Directed by Arun Gopalan, Tehran is based on true events.

It is scheduled to release on January 26.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez wears a precious pair of earrings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Who is keeping Kalki Koechlin busy on the phone?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol takes mom Hema Malini out on a date. Guess who they bumped into?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

'When I met Basanti & Dhanoo,' Esha writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

Plabita Borthakur enjoys a glass of wine.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Koppikar/Instagram

Isha Koppikar shoots with Sanjay Dutt and documents it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

Twinkle Khanna remembers her superstar father Rajesh Khanna on his death anniversary and writes, '10 years. He is still here. In all our hearts.'