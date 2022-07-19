Manushi joins John in Tehran!

Jacqueline looks stunning... Kalki's phone keeps her busy... Esha meets Basanti and Dhanno...
Manushi Chhillar joins John Abraham in Dinesh Vijan's Tehran and updates us: 'Super excited to join the one & only @thejohnabraham on #Tehran. This journey is going to be really special!'
Directed by Arun Gopalan, Tehran is based on true events.
It is scheduled to release on January 26.
Jacqueline Fernandez wears a precious pair of earrings.
Who is keeping Kalki Koechlin busy on the phone?
Esha Deol takes mom Hema Malini out on a date. Guess who they bumped into?
'When I met Basanti & Dhanoo,' Esha writes.
Plabita Borthakur enjoys a glass of wine.
Isha Koppikar shoots with Sanjay Dutt and documents it.
Twinkle Khanna remembers her superstar father Rajesh Khanna on his death anniversary and writes, '10 years. He is still here. In all our hearts.'