Now, Priyanka has a BEACH PARTY!

What is it about beach parties that our Bollywood beauties love?

After Katrina Kaif's birthday bash on the beach, it's Priyanka Chopra's turn. And India's global star chose Cabo at San Lucas, Mexico.

Nick Jonas threw a party for his wife's 40th birthday on July 18 and we bring you the inside pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

A birthday wish with a kiss!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka holds up a chocolate placard with a message.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Nick shows off a super-cute banner and wishes his wife, 'Happiest birthday to my love the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka calls him 'Love of my life' and celebrates with firecrackers on the beach.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anjula Acharia/Instagram

Priyanka's manager Anjula Acharia shares a picture from the birthday party and writes, 'Happy birthday girl!

'What an amazing pleasure to spend these days with you celebrating the amazing, incredible woman that you are. You’re a role model and inspiration to so many.

'I’m proud to call you my sister, friend, business partner. God bless you and the next decade you will no doubt slay!! Thank you @nickjonas jiju for all your love and kindness.'