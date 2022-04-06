Hrithik parties with Saba, Sussanne-Arslan

One can learn a thing or two from Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

The couple, who divorced in 2014, have remained friends, and were seen partying with each other and their respective partners.

Pooja Bedi hosted a party for family and old friends in Goa and posted pictures from the fun night on social media.

Hrithik, who has made his relationship with Rocket Boys actress Saba Azad public, was seen making happy pictures with her as well as Sussanne, who has reportedly moved on with actor Arslan Goni.

IMAGE: Hrithik and Saba look happy with Pooja Bedi. When the couple returned to Mumbai later, they seemed to make a public statement by walking out of the airport hand-in-hand.

IMAGE: Sussanne's sister Farah Ali Khan joins Pooja, her fiance Maneck Contractor and Kedarnath Director Abhishek Kapoor.

Pooja's former husband Farhan Furniturewala is now married to Laila Khan, Farah and Susanne's first cousin and Fardeen Khan's only sister.

IMAGE: Sussanne can't stop laughing as she stands next to Arslan Goni, whose brother Ali Goni was a contestant on Bigg Boss 14.

IMAGE: Susanne's brother Zayed Khan and his wife Malaika Parekh.

IMAGE: Hrithik has maintained a close bond with his former in-laws.

IMAGE: Farah with Producer Shabina Khan.

