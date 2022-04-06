News
Hrithik parties with Saba, Sussanne-Arslan

Hrithik parties with Saba, Sussanne-Arslan

By Rediff Movies
April 06, 2022 12:25 IST
One can learn a thing or two from Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

The couple, who divorced in 2014, have remained friends, and were seen partying with each other and their respective partners.

Pooja Bedi hosted a party for family and old friends in Goa and posted pictures from the fun night on social media.

Hrithik, who has made his relationship with Rocket Boys actress Saba Azad public, was seen making happy pictures with her as well as Sussanne, who has reportedly moved on with actor Arslan Goni.

Please click on the images for a better look.

 

IMAGE: Hrithik and Saba look happy with Pooja Bedi. When the couple returned to Mumbai later, they seemed to make a public statement by walking out of the airport hand-in-hand.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bedi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sussanne's sister Farah Ali Khan joins Pooja, her fiance Maneck Contractor and Kedarnath Director Abhishek Kapoor.
Pooja's former husband Farhan Furniturewala is now married to Laila Khan, Farah and Susanne's first cousin and Fardeen Khan's only sister.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bedi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sussanne can't stop laughing as she stands next to Arslan Goni, whose brother Ali Goni was a contestant on Bigg Boss 14.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bedi/Instagram

 

 

IMAGE: Susanne's brother Zayed Khan and his wife Malaika Parekh.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Hrithik has maintained a close bond with his former in-laws.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Ali Khan/Instagram

 

 

IMAGE: Farah with Producer Shabina Khan.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Ali Khan/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
