Guess who Kareena is PARTYING with?

Guess who Kareena is PARTYING with?

By Rediff Movies
April 06, 2022 14:27 IST
The parties never stop for Bollywood's swish set.

Manish Malhotra invited his favourite people over for a quick get-together, and they dutifully glammed up for the night.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Parties are never an informal affair for Kareena Kapoor and she makes sure to dazzle in a stunning high-slit, black dress.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A selfie with the host.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: So what if the party is indoors? Karisma Kapoor still needs her sunglasses!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Amrita Arora puts in an appearance even as hubby Shakeel Ladak and their sons visits her sister Malaika, who's recovering from a road accident at home.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: There can never be a Manish Malhotra party without Karan Johar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Natasha Poonawalla wears red.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Manish and the ladies.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
