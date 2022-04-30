Stars Dazzle At Amazon Party!

It's raining movies and Web series on Amazon Prime Video.

The OTT platform, which is five years old in India, announced 41 titles at a big bash in Mumbai on Thursday.

Please click on the images for a look at the folks who attended the Amazon Prime party.

IMAGE: Ali Fazal, seen here with Richa Chadha, will take centrestage in the third season of Mirzapur.

Long before her partner made waves playing Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur, Richa dazzled as Zarina Malik in Amazon's first India success, Inside Edge.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Mirzapur 2 ended with the shocking death of Divyenndu Sharma's Munna. Will we seen him in season three? His presence at the Amazon party offers a hint of Munna's return.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Pankaj Tripathi's Kaleen Bhaiya had a narrow escape from death in Mirzapur 2, and he is one of the reasons why the show is so popular.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Abhishek Banerjee was scary as Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok, arguably the best Amazon Prime show so far.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari will star in Vikramaditya Motwane's period drama Jubilee.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Madhoo from Mani Ratnam's Roja sets off on an epic road trip with Lakshmi from the 1975 hit Julie and Santhy Balachandran (who played Sophie in Jallikattu) in the Tamil Web series Sweet Kaaram Coffee, which will be directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu and Swathi Raghuraaman.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: We only saw a glimpse of Saiyami Kher in the second season of the Abhishek Bachchan starrer Breathe. The third season will reportedly have much more of her.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Amit Sadh, of course, plays the intense cop in the Breathe series.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn made his OTT debut in the Disney Hotstar thriller Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness. Now, he has reportedly cracked a five-film deal with Amazon Prime Video.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Rohit Shetty's first Web series Indian Police Force, which will also star Shilpa Shetty.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Vivek Oberoi's career got a deserving boost in Amazon's Inside Edge series. Vivek will also be seen in Indian Police Force.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE:After the success of Shershaah and Gehraiyaan, Karan Johar will have a bigger presence on Amazon.

He will release three movies on the platform -- Raj Mehta's Jug Jug Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Singh Kapoor, Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Mera Naam, starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar and KJo's own directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

We assume these movies will first be released in theatres before they make their way to Amazon a few weeks later.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Will we see more of Prachi Desai in Amazon shows?

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Amyra Dastur wears some bling.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Genelia D'Souza and Ritiesh Deshmukh match their rather outlandish outfits at the launch.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Vijay Verma will be seen in the Sonakshi Sinha starrer cop series, Dahaad.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Shriya Pilgaokar arrives with her Guilty Minds co-actor Varun Mitra.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Jim Sarbh will be seen in the second season of Made in Heaven.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Writer Aatish Kapadia, that formidable actor Atul Kulkarni and Director J D Majethia will come together in Happy Family Conditions Apply.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Raj Babbar and youngest son Prateik Babbar in an affectionate picture for the ages.

Raj will lead the cast in Happy Family Conditions Apply while Prateik will be seen in the third season of Four More Shots Please.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Mukesh Bhatt and daughter Sakshi Bhatt.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Can't wait to see Boman Irani making his OTT debut.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: That amazing actor, Divya Dutta.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: That fine actor, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Madhur Bhandarkar must be keen to bring one of his productions to Amazon.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Will T-Series Bhushan Kumar create a musical a la West Side Story for Amazon?

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Saurabh Shukla, one of India's finest actors.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Will we see a film or a series from Ashutosh Gowariker?

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Mini Mathur, who featured in Amazon's comic series Mind the Malhotras with husband Kabir Khan, who created the dramatic series on the Indian National Army, The Forgotten Army.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Vijay Sethupathi, seen here with Sanjay Kapoor, features in Raj-DK's Farzi.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Is Boney Kapoor planning to produce shows for Amazon Prime?

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar