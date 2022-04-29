Amazon Unveils Slate Of Films, Series

Amazon Prime Video has announced 41 titles in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English, thereby throwing a challenge to its streaming competitors.

Amazon's attractive line-up for the next two years includes some of the biggest names in Indian entertainment -- from Madhuri Dixit and Shahid Kapoor to Vijay Sethupathi to Prosenjit Chatterjee.

Besides announcing the next seasons for hit shows like Paatal Lok, Mumbai Diaries, The Family Man, Mirzapur, Panchayat, Four More Shots, Breathe and Made in Heaven, Subhash K Jha lists what else Amazon Prime Video is offering us.

Majaa Maa

Madhuri Dixit, who was seen in the Netflix thriller The Fame Game, has switched to Amazon with the feature film Majaa Maa.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, it also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajit Kapur and Simone Singh.

Ram Sethu

Akshay Kumar is in a race against time to prove the existence of the legendary Ram Setu.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandes, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satyadev Kancharana.

Besides Ram Sethu, three other films have been finalised to release on Amazon Prime Video: The Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani-Anil Kapoor-Neetu Singh starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the Vicky Kaushal-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Govinda Naam Mera and the Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Neeyat

Neeyat promises to make you bite your nails off as a billionaire's birthday getaway turns into a murder mystery.

Detective Mira Rao must get to the truth.

Directed by Anu Menon, it stars Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Mita Vasishth, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma and Shashank Arora.

Adhura

A supernatural thriller set in an elite boarding school, which hides a secret so dark and dreadful that it will shake the very foundations of the school and the lives of everyone connected to it.

Co-directed by Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee, it stars Ishwak Singh and Rasika Dugal.

Bambai Meri Jaan

Shujaat Saudagar's Bambai Meri Jaan, starring Kay Kay Menon, is about the quest to clean up Bombay of organised crime in post-Independence India.

An honest cop puts everything on the line including his family.

Call Me Bae

Karan Johar's series is about a billionaire fashionista, disowned by her ultra-rich family after a scandal and who for the first time in her life, has to fend for herself.

Crash Course

Vijay Maurya directs Crash Course, a fictional account of two warring coaching institutes, and the effect it has on a group of students, who are preparing for their exams with dreams in their eyes and the expectations of their families on their backs.

It stars Annu Kapoor, Bhanu Uday, Udit Arora, Pranay Pachauri, Siddharth Kak, Chirag Vohra, Gaurav Sharma and Bidita Bag.

Dahaad

Sonakshi Sinha plays a cop in Dahaad, a serial killer drama set in a small town.

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, the show also stars Vijay Verma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah.

Dhootha

Naga Chaitanya plays the lead in the Telugu supernatural horror Dhootha, where possessed inanimate objects wreak havoc on the lives of people who commit deadly sins.

Farzi

In Raj-DK's Farzi, a small-time artist (Shahid Kapoor), working out of his grandfather's printing press, has designed the ultimate con job.

A fiery, unorthodox, task force officer (Vijay Sethupathi) has made it his mission to rid the country of the menace this poses in a fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller.

Farzi also stars Regina Cassandra, Amol Palekar and Kubbra Sait.

Gulkanda Tales

Raj-DK's series stars Pankaj Tripathi, Kunal Kemmu and Patralekhaa.

Happy Family Conditions Apply

A light-hearted comedy about a quirky but lovable joint family that is always at loggerheads with each other.

Raj Babbar co-stars with Ratna Pathak Shah, Atul Kulkarni and Ayesha Jhulka.

Hush Hush

The lives of five women intersect in unexpected ways when an unforeseen event unravels the façade of their existence.

Directed by Tanuja Chandra, Ashish Pandey, Kopal Naithanim, it stars Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra and Ayesha Jhulka.

Indian Police Force

Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force is about a Delhi police officer (Sidharth Malhotra) who will go to any length to track down the terrorist mastermind behind a series of deadly bomb blasts around the country.

Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Isha Talwar also star.

Jee Karda

A coming-of-age series that delves into the lives of seven childhood friends, trying to steer their way through adulthood.

Directed by Arunima Sharma, it stars Tamannaah, Suhail Nayyar, Aashim Gulati, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Samvedna Suwalka and Sayan Banerjee.

Jubilee

A period drama set in a newly independent India, Jubilee unveils the stories and dreams that gave birth to Bollywood as we know it.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, it stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari and Aparshakti Khurana.

Modern Love

Modern Love, made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, looks at love in all its splendour, from the intense to the tender.

The Chennai chapter is directed by Bharathi Raja, Balaji Sakthivel, Raju Murugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar and Akshay Sundher, and stars Kishore, Ramya Nambeesan, Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma, Vijayalakshmi, T J Banu, Gouri Reddy, Samyuktha Vishwanathan, Vasudevan Murali, Chu Khoy Sheng and Sanjula S.

The Hyderabad chapter is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Bahudanam, and stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Nithya Menen, Ritu Varma, Suhasini Maniratnam, Revathy, Naresh, Malavika Nair, Abijeet Duddala, Naresh Agastya, Komalee Prasad and Ulka Gupta.

The Mumbai chapter is directed by Shonali Bose, Hansal Mehta and Vishal Bhardwa, and stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Naseeruddin Shah, Meiyang Chang, Yeo Yann Yann, Ritvik Bhowmik, Masaba Gupta, Sarika, Danesh Rizvi, Ahsaas Channa, Arshad Warsi and Chitrangda Singh.

PI Meena

In Debaloy Bhattacharya's PI Meena, a troubled private investigator gets thrown into a world, where she has to fathom the unfathomable and find her own self.

Starring Tanya Maniktala, Jisshu Sengupta, Vinay Pathak, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Samir Soni.

Shehar Lakhot

Navdeep Singh's series is about a man who reluctantly returns to his hometown where he not only battles past demons but also gets drawn into an even bigger cesspool of smoke and mirrors and must now prove his innocence.

Suzhal: The Vortex

An investigation into a missing person case unravels and rips the social fabric of a small town.

Sweet Kaaram Coffee

Three generations of women from the same family -- played by Lakshmi, Madhoo and Santhy Balachandran -- set off on an epic road trip.

The Village

Based on a graphic novel, it follows a family on a road trip that fall victim to a clan of mutants.

Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie

A dramatic thriller about the murder of a beautiful young girl, seen from the Rashomon-esque perspectives of an unrelenting obsessed cop, a novelist captivated by her grace and an opportunistic news editor.

Tiku Weds Sheru

A roller coaster love story of two survivors, who, in spite of overwhelming odds, have a great zest to live and celebrate life.

Directed by Sai Kabir, it stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.