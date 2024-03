What's Zuckerberg Doing In India?

Apart from the Meta boss, Bill Gates, Gautam Adani, Laxmi Narain Mittal, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Anand Mahindra.... the Who's Who of the corporate world were in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations.

IMAGE: Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Dr Priscilla Chan. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bill Gates. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Usha Mittal and ArcelorMittal Executive Chairman Lakshmi Narain Mittal at Jamnagar airport. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Anuradha Mahindra and Anand Mahindra, chairman, Mahindra Group. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Chairperson Sanjiv Goenka greets Spiritual Guru Bhaishri Rameshbhai Oza. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and their daughter Arabella Rose. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Natasha Poonawalla and Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Smriti Irani and Zubin Irani with Bill Gates and Paula Hurd. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Mark Zuckerberg flanked by Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Dr Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg flanked by Mukesh Ambani and elder son Akash Ambani. Photograph: ANI Photo

