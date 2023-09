Shah Rukh Khan fans flocked to Kashmir's first and only multiplex INOX Cinema in Srinagar on Thursday, September 7, 2023, to watch Jawan, his latest action thriller.

Umar Ganie captures glimpses from the scenes outside the movie hall.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com