Khushi-Vedang Attend Aaliyah Kashyap's Haldi

Anurag Kashyap paints social media yellow with pictures of his only child Aaliyah Kashyap with Shane Gregoire from their haldi ceremony, ahead of the wedding.
The couple's friends Khushi Kapoor, Muskaan Chanana and Ida Ali (Imtiaz Ali's daughter) make the moment even more special.
A few days ago, proud daddy Anurag Kashyap had shared an emotional post after watching the film I Want To Talk with his daughter: 'My daughter gets married in a couple of weeks and we went on our last movie date together before i give her away to see @shoojitsircar's I want to Talk. It was like the deep cleansing of the soul watching this beautiful film with @aaliyahkashyap I laughed and i teared up.
'Like Arjun Sen we all have our personal marathons and how unintrusively the filmmaker captures it, armed with a career best performance of @bachchan (he fully has now come into his own) and the two powerhouses Reeya's @ahillyeah and the little one who I don't know.
'Still absorbing it and find it hard to articulate my exact feelings because I cannot count the amount of feelings I felt watching this film. Do yourself a favour and watch it while it's still in cinemas. If nothing, it will definitely talk to you in ways you want but didn't expect. You are special Shoojit and you know it.'
Khushi's rumoured boyfriend and Archies co-star Vedang Raina is a part of the fun too, as he applies haldi to the couple.
Fashion blogger Muskan Chanana and Khushi pout with the bride.
More BFFS here: Kareema Barry, Manika Malkani and Sakshi Shivdasani.
Bridesmaid Khushi gives us a twirl.
And we love it!
Shane is a 23-year-old American entrepreneur from Connecticut, who is the founder and CEO of Rocket Powered Sound, which specialises in creating tools for music creators.
Aaliyah and Shane will marry on December 11 at the Bombay Club, Mahalakshmi race course, south Mumbai.
They got engaged in last May in Bali.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com