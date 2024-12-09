News
Home  » Movies » Khushi-Vedang Attend Aaliyah Kashyap's Haldi

Khushi-Vedang Attend Aaliyah Kashyap's Haldi

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 09, 2024 17:34 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anurag Kashyap/Instagram

Anurag Kashyap paints social media yellow with pictures of his only child Aaliyah Kashyap with Shane Gregoire from their haldi ceremony, ahead of the wedding.

The couple's friends Khushi Kapoor, Muskaan Chanana and Ida Ali (Imtiaz Ali's daughter) make the moment even more special.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

A few days ago, proud daddy Anurag Kashyap had shared an emotional post after watching the film I Want To Talk with his daughter: 'My daughter gets married in a couple of weeks and we went on our last movie date together before i give her away to see @shoojitsircar's I want to Talk. It was like the deep cleansing of the soul watching this beautiful film with @aaliyahkashyap I laughed and i teared up.

'Like Arjun Sen we all have our personal marathons and how unintrusively the filmmaker captures it, armed with a career best performance of @bachchan (he fully has now come into his own) and the two powerhouses Reeya's @ahillyeah and the little one who I don't know.

'Still absorbing it and find it hard to articulate my exact feelings because I cannot count the amount of feelings I felt watching this film. Do yourself a favour and watch it while it's still in cinemas. If nothing, it will definitely talk to you in ways you want but didn't expect. You are special Shoojit and you know it.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi's rumoured boyfriend and Archies co-star Vedang Raina is a part of the fun too, as he applies haldi to the couple.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Fashion blogger Muskan Chanana and Khushi pout with the bride.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

More BFFS here: Kareema Barry, Manika Malkani and Sakshi Shivdasani.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Bridesmaid Khushi gives us a twirl.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

And we love it!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Shane is a 23-year-old American entrepreneur from Connecticut, who is the founder and CEO of Rocket Powered Sound, which specialises in creating tools for music creators.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Aaliyah and Shane will marry on December 11 at the Bombay Club, Mahalakshmi race course, south Mumbai.

They got engaged in last May in Bali.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
