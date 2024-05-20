Yami Gautam Welcomes Baby Boy And Names Him...

IMAGE: Yami Gautam with Aditya Dhar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam and Uri Director Aditya Dhar announced that they have become parents to a baby boy, who was born on May 10.

The couple made the announcement on their Instagram page and shared that they have named the child, Vedavid.

'We are thrilled to announced the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya. Please shower him with all your kind blessings and love,' they posted.

The couple, who have worked together on films like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Article 370, thanked the team of doctors at Mumbai's Surya hospital where the actor was admitted for her delivery.

'As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our family as well as our beloved nation,' the couple captioned their post.