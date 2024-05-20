News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Yami Gautam Welcomes Baby Boy And Names Him...

Yami Gautam Welcomes Baby Boy And Names Him...

Source: PTI
May 20, 2024 15:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Yami Gautam with Aditya Dhar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam and Uri Director Aditya Dhar announced that they have become parents to a baby boy, who was born on May 10.

The couple made the announcement on their Instagram page and shared that they have named the child, Vedavid.

'We are thrilled to announced the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya. Please shower him with all your kind blessings and love,' they posted.

 

The couple, who have worked together on films like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Article 370, thanked the team of doctors at Mumbai's Surya hospital where the actor was admitted for her delivery.

'As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our family as well as our beloved nation,' the couple captioned their post.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
How Pregnant Yami Shot For Article 370
How Pregnant Yami Shot For Article 370
What Makes Yami Gautam Such A Star
What Makes Yami Gautam Such A Star
Yami Gautam: I am a self-made girl
Yami Gautam: I am a self-made girl
PIX: Rajnath to Mayawati, famous faces who voted
PIX: Rajnath to Mayawati, famous faces who voted
'Poorly designed': ICMR slams BHU Covaxin study
'Poorly designed': ICMR slams BHU Covaxin study
'Choose The Country You Want! Go Vote!'
'Choose The Country You Want! Go Vote!'
2016 Vibes Fuel SRH Title Hopes
2016 Vibes Fuel SRH Title Hopes

More like this

Yami Gautam weds!

Yami Gautam weds!

A Touch Of Jasmin In Mauritius

A Touch Of Jasmin In Mauritius

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances