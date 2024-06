Photograph: Kind courtesy Anu Ranjan/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal attended their first party after marriage, and made beautiful pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anu Ranjan/Instagram

Sona and Zaheer attended a dinner, and family friends Anu and Shashi Ranjan made sure to post pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anu Ranjan/Instagram

The bride squad included Sonakshi's mother, Poonam Sinha, Poonam Dhillon and Anju Mahendroo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anu Ranjan/Instagram

Is the bride's mother showing pictures of the wedding on her phone?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anu Ranjan/Instagram

Huma Qureshi has been a big part of all the wedding events.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anu Ranjan/Instagram

Say cheese!