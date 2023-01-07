News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Soha-Shikha Get Goofy

Soha-Shikha Get Goofy

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 07, 2023 09:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Soha Ali Khan, husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya brought in the New Year with Soha's mum Sharmila Tagore at the Pataudi palace in Gurugram.

Some of Soha's close friends also joined her, making warm pictures on social media.

 

Soha and Shikha Talsania get goofy.

The girls are joined by Radhika and Chirag Nihalani. Chirag is a producer like his father Pahlaj Nihalani.

 

Time to take a selfie.

 

Soha bonds with her Kaun Banegi Shikharwati co-stars Kritika Kamra and Anya Singh.

 

Kritika also worked with Soha in the thriller, Hush Hush.

 

A few days ago, Soha had shared pictures, with a witty caption: 'Sometimes it's the pictures that don't make the cut that tell the story. These aren't those pictures and so you'll have to figure the story yourselves.'

 

Shikha gets some laughs out of the usually reserved Sharmila Tagore.

 

Gaurav Kapur and Soha do the pose.

 

Girls just want to have fun.

 

And sometimes, they like to play with hair too.

 

Barbecue time.

 

The amazing spread.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
How Kareena Spent New Year's Eve
How Kareena Spent New Year's Eve
OTT This Week: Badla, Bhoots, Sex...
OTT This Week: Badla, Bhoots, Sex...
Are You Ready For Project K?
Are You Ready For Project K?
Nitish Wants To Be Glue For Opposition Unity, But...
Nitish Wants To Be Glue For Opposition Unity, But...
FA Cup PIX: Man United score nervy win over Everton
FA Cup PIX: Man United score nervy win over Everton
If All Of India Was Like Goa...
If All Of India Was Like Goa...
Sania to retire after Dubai WTA 1000 in February
Sania to retire after Dubai WTA 1000 in February

More like this

The Reason Behind Priya's Smile

The Reason Behind Priya's Smile

When You Can Watch Shahid's Farzi

When You Can Watch Shahid's Farzi

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances