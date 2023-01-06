The Reason Behind Priya's Smile

The New Year has begun, but the stars are in no mood to return home. Instead, they continue to make beautiful holiday pictures.
Priya Prakash Varrier flashes a smile from Kodaikanal, writing, 'जादूगरी फिर इश्क़ ने की....'
Huma Qureshi reports from the Netflix HQ in California: 'Double XL Number 1 @netflix_in meanwhile I prance and pose around the coolest office ever #netflixheadquarters … esp outside the #ArmyOfTheDead room .. #toocoolforschool.'
Gul Panag enjoys breakfast in Paro, Bhutan, and tells us, 'The Sun came out in all its glory, and we basked in the Sun as we enjoyed a delectable breakfast on the stunning deck of Zhiwa Ling.'
What are you looking at, asks Urvashi Rautela from Dubai.
Amyra Dastur shares a throwback pic from Bridgnorth, England.
Shirley Setia, who is holidaying in Thailand, says, 'Kabhi kabhi sochti hoon swimming seekh loon.'
Angira Dhar takes in a breathtaking sunset and writes, 'I swear I thought I saw a flying unicorn!'
Aayush Sharma turns photographer in Dubai: 'After many many years, stepping out to follow my lost hobby, Photography.'
Sharmila Tagore with daughter Soha Ali Khan and grand-daughter Inaaya at Mansoor Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi's grave on the legendary cricket's birth anniversary at the Pataudi palace in Gurugram.
'Physically here. Mentally somewhere else,' says Daisy Shah.