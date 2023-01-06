News
Rediff.com  » Movies » The Reason Behind Priya's Smile

The Reason Behind Priya's Smile

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 06, 2023 08:54 IST
The New Year has begun, but the stars are in no mood to return home. Instead, they continue to make beautiful holiday pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Prakash Varrier/Instagram

Priya Prakash Varrier flashes a smile from Kodaikanal, writing, 'जादूगरी फिर इश्क़ ने की....'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi reports from the Netflix HQ in California: 'Double XL Number 1 @netflix_in meanwhile I prance and pose around the coolest office ever #netflixheadquarters … esp outside the #ArmyOfTheDead room .. #toocoolforschool.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

Gul Panag enjoys breakfast in Paro, Bhutan, and tells us, 'The Sun came out in all its glory, and we basked in the Sun as we enjoyed a delectable breakfast on the stunning deck of Zhiwa Ling.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Uravashi Rautela/Instagram

What are you looking at, asks Urvashi Rautela from Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur shares a throwback pic from Bridgnorth, England.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shirley Setia/Instagram

Shirley Setia, who is holidaying in Thailand, says, 'Kabhi kabhi sochti hoon swimming seekh loon.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angira Dhar/Instagram

Angira Dhar takes in a breathtaking sunset and writes, 'I swear I thought I saw a flying unicorn!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aayush Sharma/Instagram

Aayush Sharma turns photographer in Dubai: 'After many many years, stepping out to follow my lost hobby, Photography.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Sharmila Tagore with daughter Soha Ali Khan and grand-daughter Inaaya at Mansoor Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi's grave on the legendary cricket's birth anniversary at the Pataudi palace in Gurugram.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

'Physically here. Mentally somewhere else,' says Daisy Shah.

REDIFF MOVIES
