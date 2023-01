It was all about family for Soha Ali Khan as she brought in the New Year with husband Kunal Kemmu, daughter Inaaya and mum Sharmila Tagore at the Pataudi Palace.

Big brother Saif Ali Khan welcomed the New Year in Switzerland.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya holiday at her ancestral home: 'This is just the beginning ... 2023 be good to us.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha with her gorgeous mother, Sharmila Tagore.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Inaaya basks in her daddy's love.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

She gets a lot of it from mummy too!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

And from her Nani!