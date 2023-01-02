News
How Kareena Spent New Year's Eve

How Kareena Spent New Year's Eve

By Rediff Movies
January 02, 2023 12:55 IST
Kareena Kapoor brings in the New Year at her favourite destination, Switzerland, with husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur and Jeh.

The family had quite the party; Bebo gives us glimpses.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena wore a shimmery green high slit gown for the New Year's Eve party.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Taimur sure did enjoy himself!

Kareena describes this as 'BIG MOOD 2023 #My TimTim.'

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Saif Ali Khan joins in with Taimur and Jeh, even as the party hots up around them.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

And here's Kareena 'Chasing the last sunset of 2022 and posing while being at it... Chalo 2023... aa jao... I'm ready for you.'

Rediff Movies


Goodbye 2022; Hello 2023, says Bollywood

Goodbye 2022; Hello 2023, says Bollywood

The Ultimate Bollywood Challenge

The Ultimate Bollywood Challenge

