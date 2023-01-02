How Kareena Spent New Year's Eve

Kareena Kapoor brings in the New Year at her favourite destination, Switzerland, with husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur and Jeh.
The family had quite the party; Bebo gives us glimpses.
Kareena wore a shimmery green high slit gown for the New Year's Eve party.
Taimur sure did enjoy himself!
Kareena describes this as 'BIG MOOD 2023 #My TimTim.'
Saif Ali Khan joins in with Taimur and Jeh, even as the party hots up around them.
And here's Kareena 'Chasing the last sunset of 2022 and posing while being at it... Chalo 2023... aa jao... I'm ready for you.'