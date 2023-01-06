News
Are You Ready For Project K?

Are You Ready For Project K?

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 06, 2023 12:30 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Prabhas/Twitter

Deepika Padukone received a unique birthday present from Prabhas, her co-star of their coming sci-fi film, Project K.

'Wishing the super gorgeous and talented @deepikapadukone a wonderful birthday and a year full of successes! #ProjectK', Prabhas noted alongside a poster from their film.

The poster teases us with a silhouette of Deepika and reads: 'A hope in the dark.'

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K also features Amitabh Bachchan.

Deepika will also team up with Bachchan in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film, The Intern.

Bachchan and Padukone were fabulous as the cranky father and the caring daughter in Piku, and one can't wait to see what they come with in their films this year.

 

REDIFF MOVIES
