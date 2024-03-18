Soha Cheers For Kunal

Kunal Kemmu makes his directorial debut with Madgaon Express, and his wife, Soha Ali Khan, was among his biggest cheerleaders at a special screening in Mumbai.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, the film stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

Kunal Kemmu, seen here with Soha Ali Khan, has also written the film.

Besties Huma Qureshi and Patralekhaa, who were also seen here together, attend the screening.

Soha's sister, Saba Pataudi.

Neha Dhupia arrives with Angad Bedi.

Divyenndu with wife Akanksha Sharma.

Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya Sharma get goofy.

Pratik Gandhi.

Kritika Kamra.

Rasha Thadani.

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar