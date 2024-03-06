Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

"I never thought I would be directing this film," Kunal Kemmu says about his directorial debut, Madgaon Express.

"I had romanticised about it, but did not plan anything. I liked writing so when I wrote the script, I thought I would just act in it. Those, who read the script, said I had written the movie differently and that I should make it myself.

"At that time, I did not take it seriously but I am very happy that I took the decision to direct the film myself. I had a lot of fun!"

The film is about three boys -- Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary -- who dream about vacationing in Goa.

The dream does come true, but it turns into a nightmare, as they board the Madgaon Express to reach their destination.

IMAGE: Director Kunal Kemmu with Avinash Tiwary, Producer Farhan Akhtar, Divyenndu, Nora Fatehi and Pratik Gandhi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyenndu/Instagram

Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam are also a part of the comedy drama.

"I had a lot of fun," Nora says.

"Our off-set chemistry was really good. I learnt so much from Kunal and Divyenndu. They are extremely talented. Kunal is a smart director."

IMAGE: Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary and Divyenndu in Madgaon Express.

Madgaon Express releases on March 22.