What Ed Sheeran told Huma Qureshi

Ed Sheeran was the highlight of Bollywood's weekend as Farah Khan invited the British singer over for a fun party with her friends.
'Last night when @teddysphotos told me he loved #gangsofwasseypur bas aur kya night was made !!! happy faces .. thank u @farahkhankunder for the being the best host and taking the worst photos no one like you,' writes Huma Qureshi sharing a picture with Ed Sheeran.
That's the 'worst picture' Huma was talking about.
Huma gets her selfie with Diana Penty, Patralekhaa and Rachit Singh right.
Sidharth and Aditi Rao Hydari squeeze in a pic with Ed.
It's a happy weekend for Madhuri Dixit and Dr Sriram Nene. Not only did they party with Ed, but their son Arin turned 21 on Sunday!
Malaika Arora makes memories with Madhuri and Farah.
Rajkummar Rao joins in.
Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey were invited too!
Farah Khan's children -- Czar, Anya, and Diva -- are old enough to party with mum and her friends now.
Farah writes: 'Last time i had a party for Ed Shereen the kids were nt allowed up on their own terrace, as they were too small for a grown up party.. so @teddysphotos very sweetly went to their bedroom to click pics with them this party i threw.. guess who were the 1st ones there! Time FLIESSSSSS.'
Meet the gang: Madhuri, Maheep Kapoor, Farah, Bhavana, Ed, Malaika, Kaajal Anand, Vikram Phadnis, Dr Sriram Nene, Huma and Rachit.