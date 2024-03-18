What Ed Sheeran told Huma Qureshi

Ed Sheeran was the highlight of Bollywood's weekend as Farah Khan invited the British singer over for a fun party with her friends.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

'Last night when @teddysphotos told me he loved #gangsofwasseypur bas aur kya night was made !!! happy faces .. thank u @farahkhankunder for the being the best host and taking the worst photos no one like you,' writes Huma Qureshi sharing a picture with Ed Sheeran.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

That's the 'worst picture' Huma was talking about.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma gets her selfie with Diana Penty, Patralekhaa and Rachit Singh right.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Sidharth and Aditi Rao Hydari squeeze in a pic with Ed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Sriram Nene/X

It's a happy weekend for Madhuri Dixit and Dr Sriram Nene. Not only did they party with Ed, but their son Arin turned 21 on Sunday!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Sriram Nene/Instagram

Malaika Arora makes memories with Madhuri and Farah.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Rajkummar Rao joins in.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Pandey/Instagram

Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey were invited too!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Farah Khan's children -- Czar, Anya, and Diva -- are old enough to party with mum and her friends now.

Farah writes: 'Last time i had a party for Ed Shereen the kids were nt allowed up on their own terrace, as they were too small for a grown up party.. so @teddysphotos very sweetly went to their bedroom to click pics with them this party i threw.. guess who were the 1st ones there! Time FLIESSSSSS.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Sriram Nene/X

Meet the gang: Madhuri, Maheep Kapoor, Farah, Bhavana, Ed, Malaika, Kaajal Anand, Vikram Phadnis, Dr Sriram Nene, Huma and Rachit.