Step Inside Kareena's Make-Up Room

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a glimpse from her make-up room as she gears up for Day 2 of the shooting of her next film, The Crew.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a picture on her Stories which she captioned, 'My Crew. Day 2 The Crew.'

In the picture, she can be seen sitting in front of the mirror as her hairstylist blow-dries her hair.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

The Crew also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.

The film is produced by the producer duo of Veere Di Wedding, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. Rajesh Krishnan of TVF Tripling fame will direct it.

The Crew is reportedly a laugh riot, set against the backdrop of the airline industry.

Three women work and hustle to make it in life but their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Apart from The Crew, Kareena will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Kareena is also working in Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.