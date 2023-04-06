Tiger vs Pathaan May Be Directed By...

IMAGE: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan.

Director Siddharth Anand may come on board to direct Tiger vs Pathaan.

As per sources, Yash Raj Films' chief Aditya Chopra is entrusting the Pathaan Director to helm the action spectacle Tiger vs Pathaan, which will showcase a face-off between the two giants of Indian cinema, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

"Aditya Chopra has immense trust in Siddharth Anand to deliver a grand visual spectacle that has never been seen before with Tiger vs Pathaan. Siddharth is getting a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together for their first full-fledged film since Karan Arjun. Siddharth will also be given all the support he needs to mount Tiger vs Pathaan as the biggest film that India has ever produced," the source said.

The film will reportedly go on floors in 2024.

Talking about YRF's spy universe, it started with Salman Khan as Tiger in Ek Tha Tiger, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai.

He is now all set to come up with Tiger 3 this Diwali.

SRK was recently seen in the YRF blockbuster Pathaan, which also saw a special cameo by Salman Khan.

SRK will now share screen space with Salman in Tiger 3.

During an Instagram chat last year, Shah Rukh confirmed his cameo in Tiger 3: 'It's great fun working with him. It's always very nice.'