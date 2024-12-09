Rekha's Revelations On The Great Indian Kapil Show

IMAGE: Did you know that Rekha, seen here with Kapil Sharma, does her own hair and makeup?

"I only step out for an event once or twice in the year. So stylists are so expensive these days, I can't afford them, seriously. Jokes apart, that's how I was brought up. My father is an actor and my mother is an actress and I say that in the present tense because I feel they are still with me. I have seen Amma since childhood on set and at home. Her personality was so unique that I idolised her and learnt everything from her, be it draping the sari, doing makeup, that solah sringar, everything I have learnt from Amma and have been doing it all my life," she said. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix India/Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan did not make an appearance on The Great India Kapil Show, featuring Rekha as its special guest, but his presence was felt throughout. Even though she never once mentioned his name, Rekha shared her thoughts quite clearly.

Like the time, a member of the audience asked her, how a South Indian girl like her played the dandiya so well (in the song O Sherowali in Suhaag).

"Ye sochiye ke jinke saath main dandiya khel rahi thi, woh kya shaks hai. Acha nahi khelungi toh karungi? Dandiya aati ya na aati ho, saamna aise shaqs aa jaata hai toh khud hi har angh angh theedakne lagta hai," she said candidly.

Has Rekha ever fallen in love?

"Mere khayal se agar sahi aadmi ho toh ek hi baar kaafi hai! Kitne baar, kitne aadmi karenge?" Rekha said candidly.

Then she added that while she loves everything, from friends and nature, she loves herself the most.

IMAGE: Rekha revealed there was a time when she ate only popcorn to stay in shape. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix India/Instagram

The fun chat show saw many layers of Rekha that one may not have seen in the 70 year old's long career.

For starters, she's a terrific singer, and can play the harmonium well.

She treated the audience to a rendition of Ghulam Ali's ghazal, Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa.

IMAGE: Rekha recalled a crazy fan experience: "A fan laid in front of my car and said, 'Maar dalo mujhe, agar gaadi se utar ke jhappi nahi paya toh'." She then asked the audience what they think she did then. When someone shouted out, 'You would have hugged him', Rekha nodded and said, "I went out and hugged him. I didn't lose anything but gained a fan." Photograph: Kind courtesy Archana Puran Singh/Instagram

And she's such a great mimic!

Rekha mimicked Lata Mangeshkar, and disclosed why Lataji would call her 'Mama'.

"It was Latadidi's birthday, and she had invited me. On stage, in front of everyone, I told her, 'I am your biggest fan, and if God is listening to me, then I ask for a daughter like Latadidi in my next birth.' She then sweetly responded, 'Why wait for the next birth? I am your daughter in this birth.' Since that day, she always called me 'mama.' Even today, I can hear her voice calling me 'mama'," Rekha said.