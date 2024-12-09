'Formula For Movie To Work: Create Magic'

'In those 2, 2.5 hours, something needs to touch you -- whether it's the action, the music, or the story. That's what makes it all unforgettable.'

Kareena Kapoor Khan added some Bollywood tadka to the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah.

She not only walked the red carpet but also shared insights on what makes films successful in today's cinematic landscape.

"In a movie, there has to be magic. In those 2, 2.5 hours, something needs to touch you -- whether it's the action, the music, or the story. That's what makes it all unforgettable. The formula for a movie to work is simple: Create magic. Whether it's through powerful emotions, gripping action, or unforgettable music, if it leaves you inspired and moved in those 2, 2.5 hours, it's a success."

"The future of cinema is endless because there will always be new stories to tell. But it's on actors to bring those stories to life, to step into different characters, and to make audiences believe in the magic every single time," Kareena emphasised.

Bebo attended the session wearing a stunning white outfit.

She wore a white cropped jacket over the corset gown in which she undoubtedly exuded grace.

Elevating her look, Kareena opted for dewy makeup, smokey eyes, and a shimmery lip shade.

On December 5, she made heads turn with her stunning purple gown and a sheer veil.

Soon after she returned to Mumbai Kareena was off to Pataudi to celebrate Sharmila Tagore's birthday on Saturday with husband Saif Ali Khan and their adorable kids, Taimur and Jeh.

Bebo looked stunning in a cosy printed jacket that she paired with blue jeans, a white t-shirt and chic sunglasses.

Saif kept it casual yet stylish in a kurta and pyjamas.

The little ones, Taimur and Jeh, stole the show with their cuteness.

Taimur sported a casual t-shirt and jeans, while Jeh looked comfy in a complete white outfit.

