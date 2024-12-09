News
Home  » Movies » 'Formula For Movie To Work: Create Magic'

'Formula For Movie To Work: Create Magic'

By ANI
December 09, 2024 10:15 IST
'In those 2, 2.5 hours, something needs to touch you -- whether it's the action, the music, or the story. That's what makes it all unforgettable.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan added some Bollywood tadka to the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah.

She not only walked the red carpet but also shared insights on what makes films successful in today's cinematic landscape.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

"In a movie, there has to be magic. In those 2, 2.5 hours, something needs to touch you -- whether it's the action, the music, or the story. That's what makes it all unforgettable. The formula for a movie to work is simple: Create magic. Whether it's through powerful emotions, gripping action, or unforgettable music, if it leaves you inspired and moved in those 2, 2.5 hours, it's a success."

"The future of cinema is endless because there will always be new stories to tell. But it's on actors to bring those stories to life, to step into different characters, and to make audiences believe in the magic every single time," Kareena emphasised.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

Bebo attended the session wearing a stunning white outfit.

She wore a white cropped jacket over the corset gown in which she undoubtedly exuded grace.

Elevating her look, Kareena opted for dewy makeup, smokey eyes, and a shimmery lip shade.

On December 5, she made heads turn with her stunning purple gown and a sheer veil.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Soon after she returned to Mumbai Kareena was off to Pataudi to celebrate Sharmila Tagore's birthday on Saturday with husband Saif Ali Khan and their adorable kids, Taimur and Jeh.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Bebo looked stunning in a cosy printed jacket that she paired with blue jeans, a white t-shirt and chic sunglasses.

Saif kept it casual yet stylish in a kurta and pyjamas.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The little ones, Taimur and Jeh, stole the show with their cuteness.

Taimur sported a casual t-shirt and jeans, while Jeh looked comfy in a complete white outfit.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com and Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

ANI
