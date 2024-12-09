Sharmila Tagore Is 80!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Sharmila Tagore's 80th birthday saw her family rally around her and celebrate the big day with good food, lots of pictures and even more cake!

Seen above are the birthday girl, her children Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi, daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor, son-in-law Kunal Kemmu, grandchildren, Sara Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh, Inaaya and sister Romila Sen.

The celebrations took place at the Pataudi Palace.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara wishes her grandmother: 'Happy Birthday Dadi Jaan Humari family ki Aan Aur Shaan.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Looking cool with their shades on.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sharmila Tagore is the oldest among her sisters.

The late Oindrila Kunda was the first to act in a film, but she did only one -- Tapan Sinha's film Kabuliwala (1957) -- where she played the little girl, Mini.

Romila Sen was married to the late Nikhil Sen, who was the CEO of Britannia for a while.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Sharmila holds up a precious handmade card.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

The different moods around the dining table: The phone keeps Taimur busy, Kareena gives the camera a bright smile as does Kunal, while Saif catches up on his reading, even if only the menu is at hand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Three pretty generations: Romila-Sharmila, Soha and Jeh-Inaaya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Earlier in the day, Sharmila catches up with Soha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Sharmila with her grandchildren, Taimur, Jeh and Inaaya, and 'the cake that mattered'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Saif kisses his mom.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena writes, 'Who's the coolest Gangsta ever? Do I need to say? Happy birthday to my mother in law. Just the Best.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com