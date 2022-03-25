News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Shraddha Says It With Her Eyes

Shraddha Says It With Her Eyes

By Rediff Movies
March 25, 2022 17:44 IST
Kartik plays with Katori... Sayani gets an award... Ankita is free...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Up close with Shraddha Kapoor.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kajol notes, 'Top of the morning to u too people....'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shriya Saran sits on the LIPS!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan bonds with Katori.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sayani Gupta receives the Woman Achiever of the Year 2021-2022 award in Ahmedabad.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ankita Lokhande: 'I am in no competition with no one. I run my own race. I have no desire to play game of being better than anyone. I just aim to improve, to be better than I was before. That's me and I'm free!!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhnade/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Like Shamita Shetty's outfit of the day?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

 

 

 
