Rediff.com  » Movies » How does Pregnant Sonam Look?

How does Pregnant Sonam Look?

By Rediff Movies
March 24, 2022 17:02 IST
A couple of days after announcing her pregnancy, Sonam Kapoor made an appearance along with her family at a store launch.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor in a comfy pant suit and white sneakers.
All Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja.

 

IMAGE: After the pregnancy announcement, her dad Anil Kapoor posted: 'Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn't be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!'

 

IMAGE: Sonam with her dad and husband.

 

IMAGE: Younger brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

 

IMAGE: Cousin Arjun Kapoor, who, by the way, is 17 days younger than Sonam.

 

IMAGE: Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor.

 

IMAGE: Their cousin Mohit Marwah, their phoopi Reena Marwah's son.

 

IMAGE: Jahan Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor's son.

 

IMAGE: Anant Ahuja, Anand's brother.

 

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi.

 

IMAGE: Like Patralekhaa's jeans?

 

IMAGE: Huma and Patra twin

 

IMAGE: Sayani Gupta wore all black.

 

IMAGE: Saqib Saleem and strong>Zaheer Iqbal pose for a pic.

 

 

 
X

 

Rediff Movies
