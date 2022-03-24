How does Pregnant Sonam Look?

A couple of days after announcing her pregnancy, Sonam Kapoor made an appearance along with her family at a store launch.

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor in a comfy pant suit and white sneakers.

All Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja.

IMAGE: After the pregnancy announcement, her dad Anil Kapoor posted: 'Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn't be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!'

IMAGE: Sonam with her dad and husband.

IMAGE: Younger brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

IMAGE: Cousin Arjun Kapoor, who, by the way, is 17 days younger than Sonam.

IMAGE: Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor.

IMAGE: Their cousin Mohit Marwah, their phoopi Reena Marwah's son.

IMAGE: Jahan Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor's son.

IMAGE: Anant Ahuja, Anand's brother.

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi.

IMAGE: Like Patralekhaa's jeans?

IMAGE: Huma and Patra twin

IMAGE: Sayani Gupta wore all black.

IMAGE: Saqib Saleem and strong>Zaheer Iqbal pose for a pic.