How does Pregnant Sonam Look?

A couple of days after announcing her pregnancy, Sonam Kapoor made an appearance along with her family at a store launch.
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor in a comfy pant suit and white sneakers.
All Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja.
IMAGE: After the pregnancy announcement, her dad Anil Kapoor posted: 'Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn't be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!'
IMAGE: Sonam with her dad and husband.
IMAGE: Younger brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.
IMAGE: Cousin Arjun Kapoor, who, by the way, is 17 days younger than Sonam.
IMAGE: Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor.
IMAGE: Their cousin Mohit Marwah, their phoopi Reena Marwah's son.
IMAGE: Jahan Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor's son.
IMAGE: Anant Ahuja, Anand's brother.
IMAGE: Huma Qureshi.
IMAGE: Like Patralekhaa's jeans?
IMAGE: Huma and Patra twin
IMAGE: Sayani Gupta wore all black.
IMAGE: Saqib Saleem and strong>Zaheer Iqbal pose for a pic.