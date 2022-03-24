Bhumi wants to Light Up Your Night... What's Chahatt doing in Varanasi? Does Randeep look like Savarkar?

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

IMAGE: Guess who this star is? *Answer at the bottom of the page.

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar wants to 'Light Up Your Night'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Kriti Kharbanda shares a throwback pic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

IMAGE: Sargun Mehta gives us her 'Poo moment'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sargun Mehta/Instagram

IMAGE: What's Kunal Kemmu doing in a bathtub?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

IMAGE: Like Anusha Dandekar's polka dress?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Randeep Hooda reveals his look from Mahesh Manjrekar's V D Savarkar biopic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

IMAGE: Chahatt Khanna visits Varanasi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram

*That's Disha Patani!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram