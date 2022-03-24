News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Guess who this star is?

Guess who this star is?

By Rediff Movies
March 24, 2022 13:32 IST
Bhumi wants to Light Up Your Night... What's Chahatt doing in Varanasi? Does Randeep look like Savarkar?

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Guess who this star is? *Answer at the bottom of the page.

 

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar wants to 'Light Up Your Night'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kriti Kharbanda shares a throwback pic.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sargun Mehta gives us her 'Poo moment'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sargun Mehta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: What's Kunal Kemmu doing in a bathtub?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Like Anusha Dandekar's polka dress?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Randeep Hooda reveals his look from Mahesh Manjrekar's V D Savarkar biopic.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Chahatt Khanna visits Varanasi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram

*That's Disha Patani!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
