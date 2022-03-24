Alia Has a Message for...

Farah Khan's priceless memory... Pooja is fed up of the heat... Radhika shares the first look...

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt salutes her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt, saying, 'I love you @shaheenb you make everything better.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Farah Khan shares a priceless pic from Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's sangeet, and recalls, 'Those were the days! @anilskapoor papaji in shock. spot the very famous background dancers pls.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Meanwhile, Maheep and Sanjay's beautiful daughter Shanaya Kapoor holidays in Dubai in style.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Fed up of the heat, Pooja Hegde shares a throwback picture from Salzburg, Austria, and asks, 'Can it be winter again please?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

IMAGE: Radhika Madan shares the first look of her film Sanaa, directed by Sudhanshu Saria.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

IMAGE: Raashii Khanna shares a happy pic from the sets of P S Mithran's Tamil film Sardar, starring Karthi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Puja Banerjee shares a BTS picture from the shoot of her song, Holiya Main Ude Re Gulal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Puja Banerjee/Instagram

IMAGE: Jaya Prada gets ready for the shoot of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaya Prada/Instagram

IMAGE: Gul Panag has a question for you: 'I'd rather be riding than posing. But posing has its benefits too!

My love for bikes didn't happen overnight. It creeped up on me slowly. One bike at a time. As I look back now, the time I spent on the track and in election rallies (often astride a bike) had a lot to do with it.

I ride for fun. I ride to free my mind. I also ride to commute, sometimes.

What do you enjoy about riding?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

IMAGE: Aayush Sharma: 'Beard gone after almost 2 years .. kya chikna din hai.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aayush Mehra/Instagram