Alia Has a Message for...

March 24, 2022 12:54 IST
Farah Khan's priceless memory... Pooja is fed up of the heat... Radhika shares the first look...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt salutes her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt, saying, 'I love you @shaheenb you make everything better.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Farah Khan shares a priceless pic from Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's sangeet, and recalls, 'Those were the days! @anilskapoor papaji in shock. spot the very famous background dancers pls.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Meanwhile, Maheep and Sanjay's beautiful daughter Shanaya Kapoor holidays in Dubai in style.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Fed up of the heat, Pooja Hegde shares a throwback picture from Salzburg, Austria, and asks, 'Can it be winter again please?'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Radhika Madan shares the first look of her film Sanaa, directed by Sudhanshu Saria.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Raashii Khanna shares a happy pic from the sets of P S Mithran's Tamil film Sardar, starring Karthi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Puja Banerjee shares a BTS picture from the shoot of her song, Holiya Main Ude Re Gulal.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Puja Banerjee/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Jaya Prada gets ready for the shoot of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaya Prada/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Gul Panag has a question for you: 'I'd rather be riding than posing. But posing has its benefits too!
My love for bikes didn't happen overnight. It creeped up on me slowly. One bike at a time. As I look back now, the time I spent on the track and in election rallies (often astride a bike) had a lot to do with it.
I ride for fun. I ride to free my mind. I also ride to commute, sometimes.
What do you enjoy about riding?'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Aayush Sharma: 'Beard gone after almost 2 years .. kya chikna din hai.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aayush Mehra/Instagram

 

 

 
