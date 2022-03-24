Want To See Madhuri-Nawaz On Screen?

All the iconic onscreen jodis of Bollywood revel in their exclusive chemistry. But there's something equally exciting about seeing a fresh pairing on celluloid for the very first time.

Whether the upshot burns the screen like Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif did in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara or a rousing jugalbandi of talents like Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah in Jalsa, it's a win-win for the audience.

It's what has us curious about the upcoming Netflix project, based on Keigo Higashino's The Devotion of Suspect X that teams up Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

Sukanya Verma gives you various untried Bollywood combinations we would like to see on screen.

Madhuri Dixit-Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit and Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Instagram

In The Fame Game, Madhuri Dixit's hit OTT debut, her character believes fans love you when you give them what they want.

But what lends her sterling star power its distinction is actually her unpredictability.

And we'd love to see what happens when that dazzle faces off against Nawaz's skilled, intense energy.

Would you like to see this jodi on screen? VOTE!

Tabu-Shah Rukh Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan and Tabu/Instagram

No, we refuse to count that five-minute special appearance in Saathiya where Shah Rukh Khan and Tabu play a married couple going through a nightmare situation caused by a near fatal road accident.

SRK's intelligence and Tabu's instincts are a match made in movie heaven and it's a shame nobody has thought of exploring its full potential.

Would you like to see this jodi on screen? VOTE!

Deepika Padukone-Rajkummar Rao

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao and Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Apparently, this pairing almost happened in Chhapaak, but the Badhaai Do star's dates couldn't be worked out and the role eventually went to Vikrant Massey.

There's something instantly credible and charming about Deepika and Raj.

Their career graph proves they're game for anything new and uncharted. Whether it's a rom-com or a social drama, we vote to see this sparkling duo.

Would you like to see this jodi on screen? VOTE!

Ranbir Kapoor-Ranveer Singh

Photograph: Rediff Archives and Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

They did share the couch on Koffee with Karan, but it's a big screen collaboration that we have our hopes pinned on.

Both are energetic, talented and terrific at what they do.

Can you imagine the crowds flocking theatres to get a glimpse of their collective stardom?

Too bad this generation doesn't have its own Jai-Veerus or Dharam-Veers.

Would you like to see this jodi on screen? VOTE!

Alia Bhatt-Ayushmann Khuranna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khuranna and Alia Bhatt/Instagram

He's the superstar changing India at the movies.

She's the actress who has proved there's no role she cannot ace.

Oh the abundant possibilities if these two forces join hands.

Would you like to see this jodi on screen? VOTE!

Anushka Sharma-Hrithik Roshan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma/Instagram

The idea of Hrithik's cool and Anushka's pluck in the same frame alone is worth the price of admission.

There were murmurs of their pairing in a Satte Pe Satta remake, hope it happens.

Would you like to see this jodi on screen? VOTE!

Bhumi Pednekar-Shahid Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Take Shahid's disciplined volatility and Bhumi's sassy spontaneity.

Toss them together in Vishal Bhardwaj or Abhishek Chaubey's whimsical, dark universe and things could get truly interesting.

Would you like to see this jodi on screen? VOTE!

Konkona Sensharma-Aamir Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rediff Archives and Konkona Sensharma/Instagram

When a serial scene chewer and famed perfectionist collide, the upshot can only be a triumph for cinephiles.

Don't you sometimes wish that the period sets scene of Luck by Chance where Aamir pitches in a special appearance opposite Konkona's junior artist was developed into a full-fledged movie?

Would you like to see this jodi on screen? VOTE!

Sara Ali Khan-Siddhant Chaturvedi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Both exude tremendous energy and passion in all their movies.

Though neither has a fixed image and are still coming into their own, there's a fire in their belly that could break the bank if rightly channeled.

Would you like to see this jodi on screen? VOTE!