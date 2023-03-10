'My father makes sure I stay humble'

'My most real self comes out in front of my father, which means that I fight with him a lot too.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor may have been nervous before the release of her new film Tu Jhoothi Main Makaar, but she's not one to show it.

She gives us a peek into her life and tells Rediff.com Contributor Mohnish Singh, "I overthink a lot, so my father explains to me that it isn't that complicated."

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in Aashiqui 2.

It's been a decade since Aashiqui 2 released. How did that film change your life?

It does not feel like a decade, right?

The kind of impact the film made has been very, very special.

I think the fact that the freshness of it still exists and the fact that wherever I go, please still address me as Aarohi talks a lot about the impact of the film.

But hopefully, after this film, they will call me by this character's name.

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor with her father Shakti Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Your father Shakti Kapoor had predicted Aashiqui 2 would make Rs 100 crore and when the film achieved that milestone, he gifted you a newspaper cutting, which read, 'Aashiqui 2 100 crore worldwide'. How often do you take his advice?

I framed that newspaper cutting!

He is my father. He has seen my most stubborn side. He has handled me so patiently.

I have to say that I do fight with him and our opinions do clash at times. Then I just sit in silence and ask myself, 'What is wrong with you? He is your father, but do you know who he is, the work he has done...'

He makes sure I stay humble.

I overthink a lot, so he explains to me that it isn't that complicated.

He patiently explains things to me.

My most real self comes out in front of my father, which means that I fight with him a lot too. I fight a lot with my mom and dad.

They say you fight a lot with the people you are the closest to.

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in the Show Me The Thumka song from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

He did some fun thumkas in the Instagram Reels, which you posted.

Because of me, we had to do so many retakes! I was doing it really badly.

His first and last takes were superb.

I thought, 'Main video mein se khud ko kaat du kya?' That's what I should have done: Put only his thumkaS!

With 78.7 million followers, you are the third most followed Indian on Instagram. How does it feel? What makes you so approachable to your fans?

It's all because of them (fans), to be very honest.

They have made me and inspired me to be more involved, more interactive, because even though I haven't done a film for three years, they have been supporting me.

They used to support me even before that, even if the film did not live up to their expectations.

I am just receiving love.

They inspired me to be more active on Instagram, so I dedicate a lot of time to this.

I handle my Instagram on my own. The only person who has the password is me and you know, I sit and spend time (on it).

It is overwhelming, and I am clueless why they love me so much.

What next after Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar?

Stree 2 is hopefully going on the floors very, very, soon.