Rediff.com  » Movies » Did Nushrratt Like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar?

Did Nushrratt Like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar?

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 08, 2023 16:52 IST
A screening of Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's Holi release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was held a day before its mid-week release in theatres.

Shraddha Kapoor doesn't look nervous at all even though she does admit to it in her Rediff.com interview.

 

Ranbir Kapoor is the best part of this rom-com, Rediff.com Critic Sukanya Verma tells us.

 

Arjun Kapoor's producer dad Boney Kapoor turns actor in the film.

 

The Kapoor boys catch up.

 

The film is directed by Luv Ranjan.

 

Luv's original muse Nushrratt Bharuccha arrives to watch the film.

 

Fatima Sana Shaikh.

 

Rakul Singh wears her favourite movies.

 

Huma Qureshi.

 

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao.

 

Ishita Raj Sharma.

 

Sonnalli Seygall.

 

Sunny Singh, who has worked in Luv Ranjan's breakthrough movies.

 

Newlyweds couple Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak.

 

Raghav Sachar arrives with wife Amita Pathak, Abhishek Pathak's sister.

 

After playing Holi with the kids, Kunal Kemmu cleans up to watch the movie.

 

Nalini Datta and Shashank Khaitan.

 

Sunidhi Chauhan and Hitesh Sonik bring their son Tegh along.

 

Anubhav Singh Bassi plays Ranbir's BFF in the film.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
