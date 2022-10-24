Shraddha Has A Question About Diwali

Sara parties with Janhvi and Ananya... Esha channels her inner diva... Shruti celebrates Diwali in Greece...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

‘Diwali saal mein 3 baar kyun nahi ho sakti?‘ asks Shraddha Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey look stunning as they pose together with their mentor, Karan Johar, at Producer-Director-Writer Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali bash.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor steps out for Diwali brunch wearing a beautiful black-and-white dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Here’s Janhvi Kapoor looking gorgeous in her pastel pink anarkali as she attends another Diwali party with her Mr and Mrs Mahi Co-star Rajkummar Rao and Director Sharan Sharma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta channels her inner princess in designer Ridhi Mehra’s red lehenga choli.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Posting an adorable family picture, Neha Dhupia wishes everyone ‘love and light’ this Diwali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar follows suit and colour coordinates his Diwali outfit with his kids Yash and Roohi, courtesy Manish Malhotra, as they pose with his mom, Hiroo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

Newlyweds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha celebrate the festive occasion with designer Abu Jaani.

Ali pens down a heartfelt message and writes, ‘Abu sandeep - you all are class. Seldom we find love like this. I am so happy you chose us and we you. We couldnt have had our wedding any other way. Yeh silsila lamba chalega ab, aapko ab humein jhelna padega zindagi bhar. Hum nibhaane waalon mein se hain. Thank you for having us at home for diwali.’

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan calls himself a 'pet-friendly cracker'. Do you agree?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao can't celebrate Diwali without their fur buddy, Gaga.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

Shruti Haasan celebrates Diwali in Greece where she’s shooting for her international project, The Eye.

She reveals, ‘Wishing you and yours light and prosperity! tomorrow is the start of amazing things for all of us. I thought I was away from my family on this special day and realised I found a lovely new film family in these beautiful people who took the time and effort to make Diwali so special. I’m so so filled with gratitude and never take these amazing moments for granted … there is magic and light in all places and all you have to do is open your heart and brain.’

‘Thank you to the amazing team of THE EYE for this heart warming memory.’

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy is missing all the Diwali celebrations and parties as she’s in Turkey with her hubby Suraj Nambiar.

She says, ‘A cold beautiful October day + fomo. Missing all the Diwali fun.’

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar spends Diwali at home, spending quality time with her family.

‘Happy Diwali, everyone! Came home to see the light of my life who magically makes everything better in an instant.

'This Diwali is tough for us. But to all the aching and healing hearts - just know that your guardian angel is shining bright to show you the way. You just have to look up.’