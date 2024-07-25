'Shivani Is Thali Ka Baigan'

'This show is more suitable for people like Armaan Malik, who backbite and indulge in unnecessary arguments.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adnaan Shaikh/Instagram

Adnaan Shaikh, a name that resonates with social media enthusiasts, recently entered the Bigg Boss OTT S3 house.

But his journey in the house was cut short when he faced eviction within just a week of his entry.

Opening up about his whirlwind experience in the Bigg Boss house, Adnaan tells Rediff.com Contributor Mohnish Singh, "Armaan Malik fights with everyone... He will talk to you nicely and then his temper changes the very next moment."

Are you disappointed that you had to face elimination within a week of your entry in the house?

Not that much.

Initially, I did feel a little sad but when I reached home and started browsing social media, I realised that what I achieved within a few days of my stay inside the house, many contestants fail to achieve in weeks.

I earned a place in people's hearts.

Is that less than winning a trophy? No.

Even winners fail to establish a connect with the audience at times but I managed to do so in a week.

That's my achievement, my trophy.

It was your dream to be a part of Bigg Boss, and many fans are shocked by your early eviction.

It was Allah's wish.

I cannot say it was such a big dream.

Having said that, yes, I always wanted to be a part of a platform like this which enables you to show your true personality to the world.

But after entering the show, I realised this show is more suitable for people like Armaan Malik, who backbite and indulge in unnecessary arguments.

I am not cut out for such things.

The fact that my people liked the way I played and I enjoyed my short stint is important to me.

After your elimination, Vishal Pandey lamented the fact that he could not be there for you as a friend on the show.

There is nothing to worry about.

He played his game well. Whatever decisions he took were a part of his game plan, and that's fair.

You enter a game show to win, not to prove your friendship.

He is my friend. Our bond will always remain the same no matter what. A show cannot change that.

I hold no grudges against him.

IMAGE: Adnaan with Lovekesh Kataria.

Before entering the show, you had said that Vishal and Lovekesh Kataria's friendship is fake. Now that you have spent some time with them, do you still think so?

I think it's a friendship for the game.

Having said that, I don't want to predict anything.

All I want is that if their friendship is genuine, it should stand the test of time and continue even when the show is over.

Kataria is a good guy. I spent some time with him.

There were certain gestures of his which touched my heart. I don't know if the makers aired them.

Like the one when he made nimboo-pani for me. One day I was hungry even after eating rotis, so he cooked rice for me.

We did indulge in minor fights during tasks but other than that, he is a good guy.

You fought with Armaan Malik on multiple occasions.

He is difficult.

He fights with everyone. That's his content.

He understands the requirement of the show.

He will talk to you nicely and then his temper changes the very next moment.

He will bring up some unnecessary topic and try to turn it into an argument.

This is his personality, which is quite evident to the world now.

Do you think your pairing with Sana Sultan in your final task was badly planned?

I don't know.

Anyway, it was me who did all the counting during the task.

I don't think it would have made any difference had I been paired with someone else.

I feel my eviction was not fair.

Why do you feel so?

Because I don't agree with the reason behind my elimination.

Who do you see as the winner of this season?

Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey or Naezy.

If not Naezy, then I want Vishal to win the trophy.

You knew Naezy from before, right?

I had met Naezy only once before the show.

I have seen his journey. He is the one who introduced rapping in India.

I have a soft corner for him because my brother is also a rapper.

My brother had told me so many things about Naezy and he turned out to be exactly the same.

We used to eat and pray together, which strengthened our friendship.

Faizu came on the Weekend Ka Vaar to defend you. Tell us about your bond with him.

I had no idea that he would come on the show and talk about me.

He tackled the situation with so much finesse.

Did you miss Salman Khan as the host of the show?

Obviously. His aura is different.

Who doesn't miss him!

How would you describe the following contestants in one word?

Sana Makbul: Clever.

Sai Ketan Rao: Gentleman.

Ranvir Shorey: Captain.

Vishal Pandey: Someone who makes friends for the game.

Lovekesh Kataria: Fake Friend.

Armaan Malik: Khala (Aunty).

Kritika Malik: Bhabhi.

Shivani Kumari: Thali ka baigan.

Naezy: Friend.

Would you like to be a part of Bigg Boss 18?

The TV format of the show goes on for more than three months. I don't think I can do that this season.

But if the makers approach me for the next season, I will definitely consider it.