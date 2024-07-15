'Nobody Expected Armaan To Slap Vishal'

'It is difficult to understand Armaan's game plan because there is a vast difference between what he says and what goes on in his head.'

Tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani, who was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3, feels she had the potential to hang in there for more time.

As she leaves the show, she tells Rediff.com Contributor Mohnish Singh, "I felt bad when some housemates said I was the weakest contestant on the show. That was not fair."

What do you have to say about your eviction?

I have been voted out by the housemates, not by the baharwala.

If it were in the hands of the baharwala, I am sure he would have saved me, like he did the previous time.

Now that I am out of the house, I know who was the baharwala. It was Lovekesh, my brother.

How have your family and friends reacted to your elimination?

They felt I had the potential to hang in there for more time.

Having said that, they also knew that I was not the kind of person who could play games for a long time.

I told the remaining contestants while coming out of the house that I am not as smart as them, that's why I was going home.

But I am proud of the fact that I played my game with honesty.

Several housemates said you were the least deserving contestant on the show.

We were 16 contestants when we entered the show, and each one is deserving.

It would be unfair to say someone was more deserving than the other.

I felt bad when some housemates said I was the weakest contestant on the show.

That was not fair.

You are free to nominate me and say that I should be evicted for whatever reasons but underserving? There is no one underserving on the show.

Lovekesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey share a great bond but when Armaan Malik slapped Vishal, Lovekesh did not take a stand. What do you have to say about their friendship since you were also a part of their group?

Yes, I shared a great bond with them and I feel that whatever happened between them, they know better.

I would say that Lovekesh did what he felt was right in that situation.

I feel they are still there for each other.

Whatever happened between Vishal and Armaan was very situational.

In the previous season, Abhishek Kumar slapped Samarth Jurel but instead of facing eviction, he received sympathy. Do you think Armaan had the same thoughts in head when he hit Vishal?

It's possible. It is difficult to understand Armaan's game plan because there is a vast difference between what he says and what goes on in his head.

Vishal must have not thought about the kind of response the incident would generate outside.

People are supporting him.

I am very proud and happy for him because his intentions were not wrong.

He was literally crying.

I think the public understood that whatever he said had no wrong intension. Yes, he did use the word 'guilty' and perhaps that's why some people misconstrued what he said. But he was not wrong.

Till the end, I am with Vishal.

Armaan's wife Payal Malik is openly accusing Vishal of passing lewd remarks against Kritika Malik.

Obviously, she would say so because it's her family.

Payal and Kritika are married to the same person, so of course, her loyalty will lie with them.

Armaan is still in the house despite the fact that he has broken the most important rule of the house.

I am against violence.

We have all raised the issue with Bigg Boss that whatever Armaan did was not right.

His aggression was valid but not his action.

But I would like to talk about the other aspect of the situation.

See, Armaan and Kritika are husband and wife.

I am also married, and it is possible for any married man to lose their cool if they hear anything about their wife.

That's why we raised our hands in his support when Anil (Kapoor) sir asked us if it should be treated as a special case because something had been said against someone's wife.

Having said that, I am protective of Vishal and Lovekesh and will support them till the end.

I hope they reach the finale.

Right before the slap, Lovekesh had said he would have slapped the person if he had passed similar remarks against any of his family members.

He gave a general reaction.

I don't think he made that statement to instigate Armaan.

Nobody expected Armaan to actually slap Vishal. Nobody saw it coming.

When Vishal and Armaan were discussing the issue, none of us ladies went there, thinking it is between two men. Let them resolve their issue in private.

But whatever happened was unfortunate. Nobody was prepared for that.

Who do you think will win this season of Bigg Boss OTT?

Either Vishal or Lovekesh.

Kritika and Chandrika did not say goodbye to you when you were leaving the house.

They lack sportsmanship.

As a housemate, it is basic decency that you say goodbye to someone who is leaving the house.

Payal and I were not friends but when she left the house, I said goodbye to her.

You don't have to hold any grudges when someone has been evicted.