'How Can You Body-Shame Someone For Your Fun?'

'If a senior person like Ranvir Shorey, who has worked in the industry for so many years, cannot take a stand for me, what should I expect from the others?'



Photograph: Kind courtesy Sana Sultan/Instagram

Sana Sultan's stint on Bigg Boss OTT S3 may not have been remarkable but her ability to stay true to herself while dealing with the complex dynamics of the house has earned her a special place in the hearts of many fans.

She recaps her journey and tells Rediff.com Contributor Mohnish Singh, "I would never like to meet Armaan Malik again. Though we discussed on the show that we would love to do songs together and stuff, but not anymore."

How disappointed are you after being evicted from the show, especially so close to the finale?

Honestly, there is no disappointment because I always knew that as the show nears its finale, the game would become pretty ugly.

I prayed to God that whenever the show starts getting ugly, please eliminate me, because I don't like to embroil myself in any unnecessary conflict.

So I am not disappointed.

I enjoyed every second of my journey inside the house.

Some of the housemates called you 'the fakest contestant on the show'. How do you react?

I won't blame them because I have a very contradictory personality.

I speak Urdu but the way I carry myself and dress is very western.

The more you know me, the more you will realise that I am like that. I am not trying to be something I am not.

If you have followed the whole season, you would know that the same people who used to call me fake initially started saying, 'Oh, she is genuine'.

I am sure my personality would have confused the audience also, especially in the first few episodes.

But as the show progressed, they started liking me.

I am happy that they realised I am not a fake girl but a real girl.

IMAGE: Sana Sultan and Naezy in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Sana Makbul did not get along with you initially. She went on to say that two girls with the same name cannot live in the show and hence, you should be voted out. But we saw a friendship blossoming between you two later.

Yes, there was no love lost between us initially.

When she made that statement, I was like, 'You are a fine actress, then why are you so insecure?'

I thought if this girl does not like me, why should I like her?

She would always nominate me.

But as time whizzed by, I realised she's is not that bad.

She's very vocal.

She openly says, 'I am selfish. I am not here to make friends. I have come here to win the trophy and am ready to break my bond with anyone who comes in between.'

So, I started liking her aitmaad (confidence).

Additionally, Naezy started telling me that contrary to my belief, Sana Makbul never backbites me.

She even consoled me after my tiff with Armaan Malik.

She understood me perhaps because he had done the same with her.

All of this led me to make friends with her.

Do you blame Adnan Shaikh for your eviction because it was his miscalculation during the counting task that cost you the game?

We were tasked to count for 13 minutes but he did not listen to me and kept counting for more than 16 minutes.

I think I should have been more vocal.

Having said that, he tried to give his best shot.

I wish he had a longer journey on the show because he had just entered.

I spent more than a month inside the house but he faced the elimination within a week of his entry.

I felt a little bad about him because I know him from before. He is a friend.

IMAGE: Sana Sultan and Sai Kethan Rao in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Armaan Malik ridiculed you when you failed to explain the meanings of some Urdu words, asked by host Anil Kapoor.

You speak Hindi in your day-to-day life but there would be so many difficult words that you may not know.

The same goes for Urdu.

I speak Urdu but that does not mean I know the meaning of each and every word.

While you always stayed true to your friendship with Sai Kethan Rao, his efforts didn't seem genuine to a lot of viewers. What would you say?

Yes, a lot of people are telling me that.

I think he was loyal about our friendship in the beginning.

He got himself fired from the position of baharwala to save me from eviction.

Somewhere down the line, I always had this intuition that he was the baharwala, and when he saved me, his gesture strengthened our friendship.

But differences started cropping up between us towards the end of my journey because he was greatly influenced by Armaan Malik, who never missed an opportunity to instigate him against me.

IMAGE: Armaan and Kritika Malik in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Do you think Sai is also influenced by Ranvir Shorey?

Yes. I saw a clip after coming out of the house where Ranvir is telling Sai that I was using him.

I think Armaan and Ranvir are fake and do not understand the meaning of a real friendship. That's why they cannot digest if someone else is trying to build a genuine friendship with someone.

Being kind and having a genuine connection is considered fake in today's times.

I can proudly say that I was never fake in my friendship with Sai and stand by him till date.

Ranvir Shorey claims to be impartial but when Armaan body-shamed you, he stood by him. But he did tell Armaan to apologise later.

I told Ranvirji that he was being biased.

He said Armaan was just having fun.

How can you body-shame someone for your fun?

If a senior person like him, who has worked in the industry for so many years, cannot take a stand for me, what should I expect from the others?

He stood by him till the end.

But then maybe his conscience disapproved of his decision and he asked Armaan to say sorry.

IMAGE: Sana Sultan in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Which contestant would you not like to keep in touch after the show ends?

Life is a long journey, so you never know who you bump into and when.

But if I have my way, I would never like to meet Armaan Malik again.

Though we discussed on the show that we would love to do songs together and stuff, but not anymore.

Poulomi Das, Naezy and Sai Ketan Rao are the three friends I would always like to keep company with.

Who do you think has the best chance of winning the season?

Sai and Naezy, of course.

Ranvir Shorey is very calculative, so he might also win.

Sana Makbul is a strong contender. Her attitude might favour her in winning.

Vishal Pandey is very logical but his game has gone haywire now. He can bounce back any day though. He was pretty focused in the beginning.

How would you describe the following contestants in one word?

Sana Makbul: Headstrong.

Ranvir Shorey: Calculative.

Armaan Malik: Manipulative.

Kritika Malik: Loves dressing up.

Shivani Kumar: Drama Queen.

Vishal Pandey: Loyal friend.

Lovekesh Kataria: Okay.

Sai Ketan Rao: Endearing.

Naezy: Great.