Shilpa Shows Off Her Mehendi

Quite a few ladies attended Sunita and Anil Kapoor's annual Karva Chauth's party at their home.

Shilpa Shetty keeps her mehendi simple but her sari, festive.

Shilpa is seen here with Akanksha Malhotra.

Watch Shilpa arrive at Sunita and Anil Kapoor's home.

Sonam Kapoor had let us know that she does not fast on Karva Chauth but loves to dress up!

Anil Kapoor, co-host of the evening.

Mira Rajput Kapoor.

Raveena Tandon looks radiant in white and red.

Mini Mathur.

Some of the Bollywood Wives: Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday and Neelam.

Geeta Basra.

Nalini Datta Khaitan.

Reema Jain with daughter-in-law Anissa Malhotra Jain.

Anil Kapoor's sister Reena Marwah,

Krishika Lulla.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com