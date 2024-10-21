News
Shilpa Shows Off Her Mehendi

Shilpa Shows Off Her Mehendi

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 21, 2024 14:01 IST
Quite a few ladies attended Sunita and Anil Kapoor's annual Karva Chauth's party at their home.

Click here to see the inside pictures.

For more, keep scrolling!

Shilpa Shetty keeps her mehendi simple but her sari, festive.

 

Shilpa is seen here with Akanksha Malhotra.

 

Watch Shilpa arrive at Sunita and Anil Kapoor's home.

 

 

Sonam Kapoor had let us know that she does not fast on Karva Chauth but loves to dress up!

 

Anil Kapoor, co-host of the evening.

 

Mira Rajput Kapoor.

 

Raveena Tandon looks radiant in white and red.

 

Mini Mathur.

 

Some of the Bollywood Wives: Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday and Neelam.

 

Geeta Basra.

 

Nalini Datta Khaitan.

 

Reema Jain with daughter-in-law Anissa Malhotra Jain.

 

Anil Kapoor's sister Reena Marwah,

 

Krishika Lulla.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
What Does Karwa Chauth Mean To Me?

What Does Karwa Chauth Mean To Me?

Karwa Chauth: Kareena, Katrina Show You How To Shine

Karwa Chauth: Kareena, Katrina Show You How To Shine

