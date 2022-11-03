Shilpa FLIRTS With Green

The stars Rediff.com Contributing Photographer Pradeep Bandekar sighted on Wednesday.

When you want to be sexy yet comfortable... Shilpa Shetty pairs her green dress with white sports shoes.

Rakul Singh also seems to love green.

Bobby Deol goes all black, then adds a funky pair of shades.

Hansika Motwane returns to Mumbai after announcing her engagement in the world's most romantic city.

She was accompanied by her fiance Sohael Kathuriya.

Janhvi Kapoor goes city-hopping to promote her November release, Mili.

Her co-star Sunny Kaushal joins her.

In another part of town, Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani, who shares her birthday with him on November 2, threw a birthday bash at a restaurant in Mumbai for her friends.

Mira Rajput picks pink for the night.

Dia Mirza adds shimmer to her casual outfit.

Dia's husband Vaibhav Reiki.

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand with his wife Mamta.

Rajkumar Hirani will direct Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki.