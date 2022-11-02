Hansika Motwani Gets Engaged

Hansika Motwani announced her engagement to long-time beau and entrepreneur Sohael Kathuriya by sharing a series of photographs of *the proposal* against the Eiffel Tower.

'Now and Forever,' the 31 year old vowed on Instagram.

'I love you my life #NowAndForever,' Kathuriya commented.

Motwani's friends and colleagues from the film industry, including Varun Dhawan, Anushka Shetty, Khushbu Sundar, Esha Gupta and Karan Tacker, have sent in their congratulations.

As per media reports, the couple will tie the knot on December 4 in Jaipur.

Hansika and Sohael have reportedly been business partners since 2020 on event management.