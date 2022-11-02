COMING UP On OTT This November

November has some of the biggest movies and Web series coming up for release.

Joginder Tuteja makes OTT watching fun for you.

The Ghost

Release date: November 2

Where to watch? Netflix

A month after Nagarjuna released his action thriller The Ghost in theatres, he makes it available on OTT too.

Directed by Praveen Sattaru and co-starring Sonal Chauhan, the film sees Nag, an ex-Interpol agent, who is forced to come out of retirement and wreck havoc in the underworld .

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Release date: November 4

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

It's a Nagarjuna double bill this weekend, as he arrives once again in a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, and co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, the astras are now coming to your homes.

Ponniyan Selvan-1

Release date: November 4

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Mani Ratnam's grand historical, which released on September 30, will start streaming this weekend.

Starring Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha and Sobhita Dhulipala, the movie epic traces the Chola dynasty through family politics, war and love.

The Crown Season 5

Release date: November 9

Where to watch? Netflix

The Crown returns in its fifth season to tell the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.

The new season focuses on Princess Diana and Prince (now King) Charles's marriage falling apart.

The makers of the popular Web series insist that the royal family should not, in fact, be 'frightened' of the new series as it is a 'fictional dramatisation'.

Breathe: Into The Shadows S2

Release date: November 9

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

When Abhishek Bachchan joined Into The Shadows, it ended on a cliffhanger and set the stage up for a second season.

Amit Sadh has been a constant in this franchise and plays a tough cop chasing a serial killer.

Monica O My Darling

Release date: November 11

Where to watch? Netflix

A murder mystery, Monica O My Darling stars Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi.

Directed by Vasan Bala (who last made the quirky Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota), it sees Rajkummar trying to plan the perfect murder while tough cop Radhika gets on his case.

Tanaav

Release date: November 11

Where to watch? SonyLiv

An official adaptation of the hit Israeli series Fauda, Tanaav is a Web series set in Kashmir.

Manav Vij plays the lead; other principal players include Arbaaz Khan, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Zarina Wahab and Waluscha De Sousa.

Sudhir Mishra directs the series.