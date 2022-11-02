Hrithik's ROMANTIC Wish For Saba

Why is November 1 such an important day? Bollywood tells you!

Hrithik Roshan writes a romantic birthday wish for his girlfriend Saba Azad, who turned a year older on November 1: 'The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you.. and oh that insanely amazing mind of you.. melody in motion girl, that’s what you are.

'Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being ! Happy Birthday.'

Ex-wife Sussanne Khan adds, 'Have a beautiful blessed year Saba!!'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares a picture with her daughter Aaradhya to thank her fans for the love they showed her on her 49th birthday: 'Gratitude Thank you so much for all your immense love, warmest wishes, blessings and so much positivity… Much love always God Bless.'

Ashwarya's husband Abhishek Bachchan wishes her with a beautiful throwback picture and writes, 'Happy Birthday, wifey! Love, light, peace and eternal success.'

Sanjay Kapoor wishes daughter Shanaya Kapoor on her 23rd birthday.

Sushmita Sen's niece -- her brother Rajeev Sen's daughter Ziana -- turns one, and she wishes her: 'Look at that strong & mysterious Phoenix!!! Born a Scorpio for a reason!!!

'May you always Rise & Rule!! Happpyyyyy 1st Birthday Ziana!!! May God bless you with his best always!!! Thank you for gracing our lives!!! #BuaKiJaan'

'We love you little Munchkin!!!'

Neena Gupta shares a throwback picture on her daughter Masaba's birthday and writes, 'Happy birthday my jaan ki tukdi.'

Amruta Khanvilkar, who will turn 38 on November 23, is celebrating 'birthday month' with husband Himanshu Malhotra: '#birthdaymonth #day1 …. Never knew birthdays were meant to be special but then I met you and you taught me how to celebrate everything ….. you made me feel special not for a day but for the whole 23 days of this month.

'If anybody asks me about a birthday memory the first thought that comes to my mind is yours Thankyou for beautifully teaching me how to celebrate myself …. My birthday was … is and always will be incomplete without you @himanshuashokmalhotra.'

Farah Khan wishes Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani, who turned a year older the day before King Khan's birthday.