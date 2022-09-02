Shibani-Farhan's Date in Sydney

Bollywood stars love travelling. Here's where they're off to these days.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are living it up in Australia and recently caught a show of the musical, The Phantom Of the Opera, in Sydney.

Farhan can't stop raving about it: 'Thank you to the team behind #thephamtomoftheopera for hosting us at the Australian Premiere in Sydney. And congratulations to the incredible performers, the director and production designer/s for creating a whole new experience for the audience. Absolutely loved it.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shirley Setia/Instagram

Shirley Setia, who is holidaying in Budapest, Hungary, says, 'This castle looking like place is actually their parliament ! So picturesque.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Barely a week after Liger's release, Ananya Panday moves on to her next, Dream Girl 2, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film's current schedule is in Mathura.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

Milind Soman strikes a pose with wife Ankita Konwar against the skies of the Kongmaru La Pass in Ladakh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Zafar/Instagram

Ali Zafar feels on top of the world in Miami.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

Kirti Kulhari takes her dog Hope on a trek.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

Gul Panag shares a picture with son Nihal from a road trip.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sussanne Khan/Instagram

Sussanne Khan enjoys a beach day in Nice, France, and writes, 'A day at the beach restores the soul... note to self must follow your cravings.'