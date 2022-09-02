Shibani-Farhan's Date in Sydney

Bollywood stars love travelling. Here's where they're off to these days.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are living it up in Australia and recently caught a show of the musical, The Phantom Of the Opera, in Sydney.
Farhan can't stop raving about it: 'Thank you to the team behind #thephamtomoftheopera for hosting us at the Australian Premiere in Sydney. And congratulations to the incredible performers, the director and production designer/s for creating a whole new experience for the audience. Absolutely loved it.'
Shirley Setia, who is holidaying in Budapest, Hungary, says, 'This castle looking like place is actually their parliament ! So picturesque.'
Barely a week after Liger's release, Ananya Panday moves on to her next, Dream Girl 2, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.
Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film's current schedule is in Mathura.
Milind Soman strikes a pose with wife Ankita Konwar against the skies of the Kongmaru La Pass in Ladakh.
Ali Zafar feels on top of the world in Miami.
Kirti Kulhari takes her dog Hope on a trek.
Gul Panag shares a picture with son Nihal from a road trip.
Sussanne Khan enjoys a beach day in Nice, France, and writes, 'A day at the beach restores the soul... note to self must follow your cravings.'