News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Like Kareena's No Make-Up Look?

Like Kareena's No Make-Up Look?

By Rediff Movies
September 01, 2022 17:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ananya catches up with the Thakur girls... Priyanka takes a selfie... Akshay says hello...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

'Obviously not been to YALE... but just posing and pouting in the tee shirt,' says Kareena Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday catches with Those Prickly Thakur Girls in Mathura.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra takes a selfie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar says, 'Hello September'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

'Back in the studio for My Indian Life…we should be bringing you that 3rd season in a couple months,' announces Kalki Koechlin.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol is all dressed up for the festive season.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angira Dhar/Instagram

Angira Dhar shares a picture and writes, 'When you forget to suck your stomach in.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan gets a kiss from Kunal Kemmu.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia D'souza/Instagram

The Deshmukhs are twinning!

Genelia and Ritiesh and their sons, Riaan and Rahyl and, of course, their pet, Flash.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor visits the Golden Temple with her grandmother, Nirmal Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan says cheers from Phuket.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Katrina's WOW Fashion in August
Katrina's WOW Fashion in August
Come September: Thrillers. Fantasy...
Come September: Thrillers. Fantasy...
Are You Ready To Cry?
Are You Ready To Cry?
Serum to launch India's first cervical cancer vaccine
Serum to launch India's first cervical cancer vaccine
HC quashing OBC order triggers UP's caste politics
HC quashing OBC order triggers UP's caste politics
Fun Fashion: Sara, Khushi, Ananya Go Desi With A Twist
Fun Fashion: Sara, Khushi, Ananya Go Desi With A Twist
How BSNL can turn around its fortune post govt package
How BSNL can turn around its fortune post govt package

More like this

Bollywood Vamps: Armed With More Evil...

Bollywood Vamps: Armed With More Evil...

Why Shefali Shah Is Scared Every Day

Why Shefali Shah Is Scared Every Day

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances