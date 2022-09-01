Like Kareena's No Make-Up Look?

Ananya catches up with the Thakur girls... Priyanka takes a selfie... Akshay says hello...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

'Obviously not been to YALE... but just posing and pouting in the tee shirt,' says Kareena Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday catches with Those Prickly Thakur Girls in Mathura.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra takes a selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar says, 'Hello September'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

'Back in the studio for My Indian Life…we should be bringing you that 3rd season in a couple months,' announces Kalki Koechlin.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol is all dressed up for the festive season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angira Dhar/Instagram

Angira Dhar shares a picture and writes, 'When you forget to suck your stomach in.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan gets a kiss from Kunal Kemmu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia D'souza/Instagram

The Deshmukhs are twinning!

Genelia and Ritiesh and their sons, Riaan and Rahyl and, of course, their pet, Flash.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor visits the Golden Temple with her grandmother, Nirmal Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan says cheers from Phuket.