Katrina, Malaika SIZZLE On The Red Carpet

Bollywood looked stunning at the 67th Filmfare Awards as they weaved through the red carpet wearing their most glamorous faces.
And the stars who were the best-dressed were...
Katrina Kaif picked a sheer green Sabyasachi sari for awards night.
Is that glow coming from husband Vicky Kaushal's first Filmfare award? The actor won the Best Actor (Critics) award for his performance in Sardar Udham.
Malaika Arora made heads turn in her Alexandre Vauthier yellow gown with a plunging neckline.
Rhea Chakraborty chose to go all-metallic.
Kiara Advani's bodycon black suit, which she wore for a performance, gets our thumbs up.
Sharvari, in a floral corset gown, got the Best Debut Female Award for her role in Bunty Aur Babli 2.
Shehnaaz Gill put in a gorgeous appearance in a Manish Malhotra pearl-encrusted sari.
Ranveer Singh looked dashing in red and white and totally deserves his Best Actor win for 83.
Varun Dhawan picked a blue suit.
Karan Johar wore a tailor-made embellished suit and blinged-out sunglasses.
Sonnalli Seygall looked wow in a black sari.
Singer-Actor Khushali Kumar wore a self-styled Nature-inspired gown.
Singer Dhvani Bhanushali picked a red polo-neck gown.
Prateik Babbar looked dapper.