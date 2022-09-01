News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Katrina, Malaika SIZZLE On The Red Carpet

Katrina, Malaika SIZZLE On The Red Carpet

By Rediff Movies
September 01, 2022 12:41 IST
Bollywood looked stunning at the 67th Filmfare Awards as they weaved through the red carpet wearing their most glamorous faces.

And the stars who were the best-dressed were...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif picked a sheer green Sabyasachi sari for awards night.

Is that glow coming from husband Vicky Kaushal's first Filmfare award? The actor won the Best Actor (Critics) award for his performance in Sardar Udham.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Malaika Arora made heads turn in her Alexandre Vauthier yellow gown with a plunging neckline.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Rhea Chakraborty chose to go all-metallic.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani's bodycon black suit, which she wore for a performance, gets our thumbs up.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari, in a floral corset gown, got the Best Debut Female Award for her role in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill put in a gorgeous appearance in a Manish Malhotra pearl-encrusted sari.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer Singh looked dashing in red and white and totally deserves his Best Actor win for 83.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan picked a blue suit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar wore a tailor-made embellished suit and blinged-out sunglasses.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram

Sonnalli Seygall looked wow in a black sari.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushali Kumar/Instagram

Singer-Actor Khushali Kumar wore a self-styled Nature-inspired gown.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhvani Bhanushali/Instagram

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali picked a red polo-neck gown.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Prateik Babbar looked dapper. 

Rediff Movies
