Will Brahmastra Save Bollywood?

August saw some big releases, but none of them worked at the box office.

September gets even bigger, and one hopes they enjoy a better fate.

Joginder Tuteja looks at the September theatre releases.

Brahmastra -- Part One: Shiva

Release date: September 9

The biggest Bollywood movie release this month is Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra - Part One: Shiva.

The film has been in the making for a long time, and the promo gives the impression that Dharma Productions has gone all out for it.

Ayan has spent more than five years in the making of this film and the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-Amitabh Bachchan-Nagarjuna-Mouni Roy starrer could well break Bollywood's 2022 jinx at the box office.

Jahaan Chaar Yaar

Release date September 16

Four middle class women, who break the shackles of their housewife status and end up finding liberation on a Goa holiday, get embroiled in a murder mystery, Jahaan Chaar Yaar is produced by Vinod Bachchan, who had bankrolled Tanu Weds Manu.

Swara Bhaskar, Pooja Chopra, Shikha Talsania and Meher Vij come together in this comedy.

Middle-Class Love

Release date: September 16

Back in time, Director Ratna Sinha had made Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana which had done okay business in theatres, but performed hugely well in its satellite and OTT release.

Now, she returns with a teenage love story Middle-Class Love, which features youngsters Prit Kamani, Kavya Thapar and Eisha Singh.

Siya

Release date: September 16

Siya is a dark, hard-hitting, movie about a gang-rape victim.

Manish Mundra is not just the producer, but also the director of the film,which has Pooja Pandey playing the titular character.

Vineet Kumar Singh plays the lawyer, who fights Siya's case.

Dhokha - Round D Corner

Release date: September 23

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushali Kumar/Instagram

Last year, Director Kookie Gulati hmade The Big Bull with Abhishek Bachchan.

Now, he returns with Dhokha - Round D Corner.

A suspense drama, it features R Madhavan and debutante Khushali Kumar along with Darshan Kumar and Aparshakti Khurana.

Chup

Release date: September 23

R Balki gives us Chup, which is meant to be an ode to Guru Dutt's Kaagaz Ke Phool and also said to be making a statement on movie critics.

Sunny Deol returns in quite an uncharacteristic part.

Dulquer Salman will surely impress audiences on a pan-India level.

Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt play the leading ladies.

Vikram Vedha

Release date: September 30

Vikram Vedha sees Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan come together for the remake of the namesake Tamil film, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

The teaser is out and it looks like the scale has definitely gone up for the Hindi version. Director duo Pushkar-Gayathri have made it more stylish too.

It looks good, and hopefully, will end September on a high.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part-1

Release date: September 30

Ponniyin Selvan: Part-1 marks Director Mani Ratnam's comeback in the pan-India arena.

PS1 is a two-part, period, drama, and stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha.