Sharvari Dazzles On The Red Carpet

Sharvari Dazzles On The Red Carpet

By Rediff Movies
Last updated on: March 28, 2023 17:08 IST
Fashion takes a front seat this awards season, as the Style Icons and OTTplay Changemaker Awards make way to the fifth edition of the Critics Choice Awards, 2023.

Sharvari looks gorgeous in her black gown.

 

Neha Dhupia adds a dash of yellow to her black jumpsuit.

 

Like Kalki Koechlin's statement earrings? 

 

Ajay Devgn looks dapper.

 

Rajkummar Rao gets nominated in the Best Actor category for his film, Badhaai Do.

 

Sakshi Tanwar gets a Best Actress nomination for her powerful performance in the drama series, Mai.

 

Shriya Pilgaonkar looks like a vision in her powder blue sari.

 

Babil Khan poses with Tillotama Shome, looking pretty in her retro look. She was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category in a Web series for Delhi Crime Season 2.

 

Swastika Mukherjee gets nominated in the same category for Qala.

 

Rishabh Shetty gets the Best Actor award for his Kannada blockbuster, Kantara.

 

Jim Sarbh gets nominated for Best Actor for his Web Series, Rocket Boys.

 

Faisal Malik gets nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for the comedy drama series, Panchayat Season 2.

 

Vasan Bala gets acknowledged with a nomination in the Best Director category for his thriller, Monica, O My Darling.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
