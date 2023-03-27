News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Meet The Style Icons Of Bollywood

Meet The Style Icons Of Bollywood

By Rediff Movies
March 27, 2023 14:52 IST
The first ever Bollywood Hungama Style Icons awards were held in Mumbai on March 24, and our favourite glamour stars looked gorgeous as they walked down the purple carpet.

Kriti Sanon holds her Most Stylish Actor (Female) award. 

 

Anushka Sharma wins the Most Stylish Iconic Performer (Female) Award.

 

Varun Dhawan poses for a pic with the ladies.

 

Ananya Panday gets the Most Stylish Actor People's Choice (Female) award.

 

Bhumi Pednekar is the Most Stylish Social Warrior.

 

Mouni Roy is the Most Stylish Haute Stepper.

 

Bindu makes a rare appearance and wins the Most Stylish Timeless Legend.

 

Sonali Bendre wins the Most Stylish Beautiful Winner.

 

Prajakta Koli is the Most Stylish Digital Entertainer (Female).

The Mismatched actor is among those who wore a pink ribbon on their outfits to spread cancer awareness.

 

Neeti Mohan gets the Most Stylish Music Personality award.

 

Shehnaaz Gill wins the Most Stylish Trailblazer.

 

Vaani Kapoor wins the Most Stylish Mould-Breaking Star (Female).

 

Tamannaah Bhatia wins the Most Stylish Trend Setter (Female).

 

Rashmika Mandanna wins the Most Stylish Pan-India Icon.

 

Janhvi Kapoor wins the Most Stylish Youth Icon (Female).

 

Raveena Tandon gets the Jury Award for the Most Stylish Eternal Diva.

 

Kartik Aaryan wins the Most Stylish Leading Star (Male).

 

Vijay Varma is the Most Stylish Emerging Icon.

 

Rohit Shetty wins the Most Stylish Filmmaker.

 

Sidharth Malhotra, with Shriya Saran here, wins the Most Stylish Actor (Male) award.

 

Arjun Kapoor wins the Most Stylish Mould-Breaking Star (Male) while girlfriend Malaika Arora wins the Most Stylish Entrepreneur.

 

Sunny Leone, escorted by husband Daniel Weber, wins the Most Stylish Glam Star.

 

Ajay Devgn wins the Most Stylish Charismatic Legend.

 

Rajkummar Rao wins the Most Stylish Youth Icon (Male).

 

Bobby Deol is the Most Stylish OTT Entertainer.

 

Aditya Roy Kapur wins the Most Stylish Actor People's Choice award (Male).

 

Anil Kapoor is the Most Stylish Evergreen Icon.

 

Sophie Choudry is the Most Stylish Pop Diva.

 

Radhika Madan wins the Most Stylish Breakthrough Talent (Female) award.

 

Tejasswi Prakash Most Stylish TV Star (Female).

 

Her boyfriend Karan Kundrra wins the Most Stylish TV Star (Male) award.

 

Bhuvan Bam wins the Most Stylish Digital Entertainer (Male).

 

Raashi Khanna.

 

Elli Avrram.

 

Nikki Tamboli.

 

Richa Chadha.

 

Ameesha Patel.

 

Saiee Manjrekar.

 

Waluscha D'Sousa.

 

Fardeen Khan.

 

Poonam Dhillon.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
