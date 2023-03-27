'I don't like to be free'

'I take my job and my work very seriously.'

Sara Ali Khan loves to travel. So much so, that she even does her movie promotions on the go.

While giving interviews for her forthcoming thriller Gaslight, Sara was holidaying in beautiful locales of Manali.

Bad network is, of course, a problem so Sara keeps her answers short and sweet.

She tells Patcy N/Rediff.com, "Our country is so beautiful, whether it's Himachal or Kedarnath or Kashmir... I like to be in the middle of this beautiful nature when I am not working."

You play a paraplegic in Gaslight. It must have been difficult.

I had to learn the wheelchair because somebody who has been on the wheelchair knows how to operate it.

You need to spend time on it to come across as semi-convincing, which was one part of the challenge.

The other part was that since you don't have legs, you don't have your entire lower body to emote or convey anything.

It was challenging, but every film comes with its own set of challenges.

When you watch the film, you should expect a thrilling time with twist and turns.

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan in Gaslight.

Did you have workshops or meet people who are chair-bound? How did you prepare?

I had readings with Pavan sir (Kriplani, director) and Rupesh sir (acting coach) as well as Chitra ma'am (Chitrangda Singh) and Vikrant (Massey). It was fun.

How did Pawan Kriplani help you build your character?

I have always believed that film-making is a director's medium.

Pawan sir knows this world very well. One has to just trust him, so I did.

Plus, a little bit of physical training that I mentioned earlier.

IMAGE: Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh and Sara Ali Khan promote Gaslight. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikrant Massey/Instagram

You are very active on social media. Your pictures and captions are very interesting. Is it important to be on social media to get attention in today's times or is it something you enjoy?

I don't know whether it is necessary, I don't even know about the attention. I do it because I like it.

I take my job and my work very seriously.

What I do on Instagram is for fun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

You travel a lot.

I don't plan my holidays. Whenever there is time in the middle of my shoots, I try to take off.

I don't like to be free. Mera bas chale to main saal bhar kaam karti rahoon (if I could, I would work the whole year).

But if I have five days off... our country is so beautiful, whether it's Himachal or Kedarnath or Kashmir...

I like to be in the middle of this beautiful nature when I am not working.

What's your favourite destination?

It's difficult to choose, but I would say Kedarnath.

How else do you unwind?

I watch films, read books, hang out with mom, work out, plan travel...

IMAGE: Sara with her father Saif Ali Khan, and her brothers Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Your grandmother Sharmila Tagore made a comeback to acting in Gulmohar recently, and your Gaslight will release soon. You have competition right at home!

Do you ever see your family members like mom Amrita Singh, dad Saif Ali Khan or aunt Soha as competition?

(Laughs) Oh my God! Not at all. We are in the same team.

Gulmohar doing well is as much a victory to me as it is to my grandmother.

Will we see you act with your parents or brother Ibrahim?

If a director comes to us with a good script, we will work together.