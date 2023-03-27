Sunny Leone Wins An Award

Last weekend seemed to be dedicated to awards for style and talent.

After we saw some Style Icons, it was time for the first edition of the OTTplay Changemaker Awards 2023.

Sunny Leone wins the Entertainer of the Decade award.

Regina Cassandra, who can be very candid, wins the Disruptive Star of the Year (Female) award. The male counterpart went to Malayalam actor Joju George.

Rajkummar Rao wins the Pathbreaking Performer of the Year (Male), and his latest release, Bheed, is just one of the reasons for it.

Mrunal Thakur wins the female counterpart.

Rupali Ganguly wins the Compassionate Changemaker of the Year.

Sayani Gupta wins the Most Promising Star of the Year (Female) while Blurr Actor Abhilash Thapliyal wins the Most Promising Star of the Year (Male).

Mismatched actor Rohit Saraf is the Most Loved Star on Social Media.

Right after her Oscar win, Guneet Monga is still picking up awards. The latest is Changemaker of the Year.

Sandhya Shetty wins the OTTplay Reader’s Choice OTT Debut of the Year for her first Web series, Dharavi Bank.

Kantara actor-director Rishab Shetty wins the Gamechanger of the Year.

The Rising Star of the Year (Male) was given to Babil Khan, who gave everyone a glimpse of his acting chops in Qala, and Actor-Director Pradeep Renganathan.

Swastika Mukherjee gets awarded the Breaking Barriers in Cinema.

Priyamani wins the All-Rounder of the Year.

Mismatched actor Prajakta Koli wins the Creator of the Year.

Nikhil Siddhartha, whose Telugu film Karthikeya 2 was a huge hit in 2022, wins the Trailblazer of the Year.

Munawar Faruqui, seen here with Nazila Sitaishi, wins the Comedian in Spotlight.

Host of the evening, Rithvik Dhanjani.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Shalin Bhanot.

Prosenjit Chaterjee.

Bhuvan Arora.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar