Sharvari Can't Get Enough Of...

Here's a look at the Bollywood stars who are holidaying abroad this festive season.
Sharvari gets touristy in Turkey with her family.
She's clearly having a great time :)
Vaani Kapoor chooses New York as her holiday destination.
Did Vaani just spot her next red carpet dress?
Sarah Jane Dias enjoys Christmas pudding in Brentford, UK, and writes, 'It's that time of year when we eat pudding like no one's watching.... (and apparently look like an evil goblin while we're at it).'
Isha Koppikar gets meditative in the jungles of Masai Mara in Kenya and writes, 'The calm before the safari. Manifesting a day filled with adventure.'
Adah Sharma shares a picture from her London holiday and writes, 'WHO came first???The Adah Or This Tshirt with Adah on it?? What would you do if you found yourself on a tshirt in a shop?'