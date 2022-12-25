Sharvari Can't Get Enough Of...

Here's a look at the Bollywood stars who are holidaying abroad this festive season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari gets touristy in Turkey with her family.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

She's clearly having a great time :)

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor chooses New York as her holiday destination.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Did Vaani just spot her next red carpet dress?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias/Instagram

Sarah Jane Dias enjoys Christmas pudding in Brentford, UK, and writes, 'It's that time of year when we eat pudding like no one's watching.... (and apparently look like an evil goblin while we're at it).'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Koppikar/Instagram

Isha Koppikar gets meditative in the jungles of Masai Mara in Kenya and writes, 'The calm before the safari. Manifesting a day filled with adventure.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Adah Sharma shares a picture from her London holiday and writes, 'WHO came first???The Adah Or This Tshirt with Adah on it?? What would you do if you found yourself on a tshirt in a shop?'